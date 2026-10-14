Lakers Handed Bad News With Latest Collin Sexton Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent Collin Sexton to a two-year, $19.2 million deal this summer. Still, the team has yet to see the fiery, defensive-minded guard play any minutes through the preseason, and they could see him out longer after the latest injury news.

Sexton is expected to play a big role for the Lakers this season as a backup ball handler behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. However, the guard has been out for a few weeks, and according to the latest injury update, there’s no estimate of when he’ll return.

According to recent comments made by team insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers might have to start preparing for the beginning of the 2026-27 NBA regular season without Sexton, as there’s a real chance his current injury turns into a longer-term absence.

Latest Collin Sexton Update Isn’t Good

Sexton hasn’t been practicing with the Lakers due to what has been described as a lower-leg injury. Previous updates from Buha and other team reporters signal he remains day-to-day, but the 27-year-old remains sidelined with just over a week before Los Angeles’ regular season opener.

Per a new Sexton injury update offered by Buha, there’s a real chance the backup guard expected to play a big role in the Lakers’ defensive scheme will miss the start of the season.

“Right now, the Lakers are without Sexton. We have no assurances he’s gonna be ready to start the season,” he said on a recent episode of his Buha’s Block show. “What’s up with Sexton? Is he still day-to-day?” Buha said. “You can’t be day-to-day for almost two and a half weeks at that point. That’s not how day-to-day works. That’s week-to-week, or potentially out longer.”

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Sexton is coming off a strong season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls that saw him average 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 40.1% three-point shooting in 68 games. He’s expected to pick up the slack for Doncic and Reaves, but if he’s not available, which could be the case after the latest injury news, that doesn’t bode well for the Lakers.

“If Sexton’s out for weeks and then you lose [Quentin] Grimes or Mamu [Sandro Mamukelashvili], it’s just such a playmaking, ball-handling hit for this group,” Buha added. “I don’t think you can have much confidence inserting Bronny [James] or [Jaden] Hardy to run the show.”

Health remains a huge factor for the Lakers’ success, but so far, injuries have been a leading storyline for the team through four preseason games and just seven games before the start of the regular season.

Lakers Injury News Continues To Come

While Sexton remains out with his leg injury, reportedly still day-to-day, it isn’t the only health concern the Lakers are facing.

Previously, Walker Kessler was the one making headlines, as he was sidelined with a finger injury through the team’s first few preseason games. However, the star center made his debut against the Golden State Warriors, and it appears he’ll be ready to start the regular season.

Additionally, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero also sat with unknown injuries against the Warriors. The Lakers also ruled out Ziaire Williams for the contest, as he sat out with a foot injury.

Doncic didn’t play in the matchup either, but the Lakers didn’t offer an injury designation for him, as it’s likely the Slovenian was resting on Tuesday night in the lead-up to his big role for the team this season.

Injuries in the preseason aren’t anything new, but for the Lakers, it’s been troubling, as head coach JJ Redick has yet to see his full lineup together and healthy.

“We’ve certainly seen glimpses of the things we like. It’s hard because we’ve just been a little disjointed with the guys being banged up, so there’s nothing definitive yet,” he recently told reporters.

If the injury news continues to pile up for the Lakers, specifically for Sexton, it doesn’t bode well for the start of the regular season. The backup point guard remains out, as per Buha’s latest injury update, there’s a real chance he won’t begin the year for Los Angeles, despite being one of the team’s most important offseason additions.