Blake Griffin Questions Lakers’ $8 Million Bronny James Decision

Blake Griffin appears ready to bring his humor and unfiltered basketball perspective into the next phase of his career. Shortly after announcing his upcoming show, the former Los Angeles Clippers star questioned how the Lakers handled Bronny James’ rookie contract.

Griffin supported Los Angeles selecting James with the No. 55 pick but disagreed with the team guaranteeing him $8 million.

“The thing that I think they probably messed up on is, don’t give him $8 million guaranteed,” Griffin said on the WMBD podcast. “Give him what is normal for that pick.”

Griffin Separates Bronny James’ Draft Spot From His Contract

Griffin made it clear that his criticism did not center on James entering the NBA or the Lakers drafting him. He viewed both decisions as reasonable.

“If you can get drafted, go get drafted,” Griffin said. “I have zero issues with him getting drafted at the 55th pick. I have zero issues at the Lakers being like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this.’”

Instead, Griffin argued that the size of the guarantee created unnecessary attention. In his view, giving James the type of contract typically associated with that draft position could have reduced some of the pressure surrounding him.

Griffin also pointed to James’ previous earnings through name, image and likeness opportunities when explaining why the Lakers did not need to offer a larger guarantee.

“He made 10 times that in NIL. Maybe not 10 times, but he’s made his own money,” Griffin said. “And he also doesn’t ever have to worry about money. Just give him the normal thing, and you get everybody off his back. Have him play in the G League.”

His comments drew a clear line between supporting James’ opportunity and questioning the financial decision Los Angeles made after drafting him.

Bronny James Take Could Preview Griffin’s New Show

The discussion could offer an early look at the approach Griffin plans to bring to “The Stepback With Blake Griffin.” The program will debut Oct. 20 on Prime Video and YouTube, with episodes arriving each Tuesday throughout the NBA season, Yahoo reports.

Griffin introduced the project on X by making fun of the closing stretch of his playing days.

“Finally, a chance to recreate the last few seasons of my career: sitting down,” Griffin wrote.

Filmed before a studio audience, “The Stepback” will place Griffin behind a traditional late-night desk. The show will blend comedy with commentary on topics that extend beyond results and game analysis, including sports gambling, NIL policies, publicly financed stadiums, marijuana, analytics and sports media.

The program will lean primarily on Griffin’s viewpoint instead of building each episode around celebrity guests. That format gives him room to revisit subjects such as James’ contract while combining analysis with the dry humor he displayed throughout his career.

“I’ve watched and idolized shows like ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘Last Week Tonight,’ so to follow in their footsteps while putting my own stamp on the genre is an amazing opportunity that I’m grateful to take part in,” Griffin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Griffin has prepared for this transition through stand-up comedy, acting, producing and his work as a Prime Video NBA analyst. His acting credits include “Broad City” and “The Female Brain,” while he also co-founded Mortal Media with former NFL offensive lineman Ryan Kalil.

The six-time All-Star retired in April 2024 following stints with the Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Now, his criticism of the Lakers gives viewers a preview of the direct perspective his newest venture could feature.