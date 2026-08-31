Bronny James Gets Major Update as Lakers Expected to Cut Ties With Player

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the NBA’s most dynamic teams this summer. We’re talking significant roster moves and even ownership changing hands for the second time in 14 months.

The Lakers responded in a big way after losing multiple key rotation pieces in free agency.

“The noise around the Lakers doesn’t take away from the fact they accomplished many of the goals they entered the offseason with,” Lakers reporter Khobi Price wrote for the California Post. “They brought back 28-year-old homegrown star Austin Reaves on a lucrative long-term contract (four years, $180 million) that’ll keep Reaves signed with the Lakers for what should be the prime of his career. The Lakers filled their biggest need by landing Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz to pair the 7-foot-2, 245-pound big man alongside (Luka) Doncic and Reaves — ending a multiyear saga of attempting to bring Kessler to Los Angeles and finally giving Doncic the type of big man he typically thrives alongside.”

That’s not to leave out the numerous free agency moves the Lakers made. While there is plenty to look forward to from each of those new players, L.A. still has plenty more work to do — and perhaps some tough decisions to make.

Bronny James’ Lakers Future Safe?

As Price noted, the Lakers roster must be trimmed to meet league compliance. So, who will be the odd man out? Will the Lakers make a trade of some sort?

According to team reporter Jacob Rude, whether L.A. makes a trade or decides to cut players, the two Lakers likely to see the door are Dalton Knecht and the recently-acquired Jaden Hardy.

“If it comes down to cutting someone, I imagine Dalton Knecht or Jaden Hardy are at the front of the line, and more likely the former considering he isn’t under contract for next season,” Rude wrote in a fan mailbag.

With limited options available, the Lakers may not find a trade that helps them reduce their roster count. But Rude noted that L.A. will “look hard” to make one.

“If it’s a trade, it’s going to be hard to find a starting-caliber forward with the relatively limited assets available to LA. Saddiq Bey, for example, is a popular name, but is he a nailed-on starter for the Lakers? If anything, I think we could see a trade for a backup center and the team making do for that fifth starter. I’d expect Knecht and Hardy to be the package shipped around. That gets you into a salary range that you can find a useful player and, if any team is willing, gives them a lottery ticket with Knecht,” Rude penned.

Bronny Expected to Stay, Knecht’s Exit Looms

This is particularly good news for James, the 21-year former second round pick. After showing flashes of strong improvement in his second season, James is entering Year 3 with plenty of momentum, especially now that he is angling to play his first season without having to deal with his father’s hot spotlight.

Price reported last month that even if the Lakers were to trade James, they wouldn’t move him for a minimal return.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

Knecht, meanwhile, noticeably regressed as a sophomore after a somewhat promising rookie campaign. The 25-year-old is often mentioned as a candidate to be waived.

“Frankly, it’s unfortunate, but Bronny was better than Dalton last year. And it wasn’t particularly close,” Lakers analyst Trevor Lane said recently. “… I think there’s a world where the Lakers could waive Dalton Knecht … I think there’s a world where waiving Dalton Knecht makes the most sense.”