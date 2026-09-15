Lakers Put On Blast For Collin Sexton Decision After Offseason Fumble

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been somewhat unique, but it was highlighted by missing out on several top free agents and trade targets to fill the power forward position. Still, changes were made, and Collin Sexton was a notable name the team brought in to bolster guard depth.

However, before even playing a game, Sexton has become a subject of criticism for the Lakers, as some believe the decision to sign him in free agency before landing a starting power forward has already proven to be the wrong move.

Sexton arrived in Los Angeles on a two-year, $19.2 million deal early in the offseason, money the Lakers could have used to entice Jonathan Kuminga or another forward to arrive in free agency. That decision is starting to look flawed, especially as the franchise is still without a starting-caliber power forward for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers Collin Sexton Free Agency Decision Doesn’t Look Great

Sexton agreed to his new contract with the Lakers in early July, just days into the league’s official offseason. However, as Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote for LakeShowLife.com, that decision to give a backup point guard nearly $10 million for the upcoming season and a player option for the same amount next year, before signing a power forward, was not the right decision.

“With how things played out, signing Sexton that quickly now looks like a missed opportunity for the Lakers to firmly lock up their new starting lineup early. $9.6 million per year would have been more than a fair share to offer a starting-caliber forward,” he wrote.

Looking back on the team’s push for Kuminga, Peyton Watson, and a few other wings, it’s hard to tell if the Sexton decision directly took them out of the running for one of them. However, as Rovenchuk mentioned, someone like Kelly Oubre Jr. could have been a power forward target if the Lakers had the money available they instead gave to Sexton.

“That is someone who would have immediately locked up a starting spot and have been a great fit for Los Angeles. Oubre’s defense on the wings would have been perfect for this team,” he added. “The problem is that this conversation weighs a sixth or seventh man (in Sexton) against a well-fitting starting forward. There should be a clear preference there.”

The Lakers’ guard depth is staggering, as Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Bronny James, Cameron Carr, and Matisse Thybulle all join Sexton in the frontcourt. Los Angeles is giving a majority of its salary cap to its guard, resulting in not a ton of depth on the wings and down low.

If they had more cap space available instead of rushing to sign Sexton, perhaps the Lakers’ starting lineup and wing depth would look a lot different. Sexton’s defense will help Los Angeles, but for the time being, the front office is still searching for someone to play the four-spot this year.

LA’s New Player Speaks On Joining The Team

All critiques of the Lakers’ Sexton decision aside, there is a chance bringing him in on a relatively cheap deal could prove to be a solid move. That helps if the defensive-minded guard is bought in on this team, and according to his comments in a recent interview, that appears to be the case.

Speaking with ESPN LA, Sexton revealed that his decision to sign with Los Angeles was because he believes this is a winning roster, one that he hopes to contribute to.

“I would say just opportunity to win, being on big stage and being in the situation where I can try to come in and impact winning,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been on different teams where it’s just been a lot tougher. Of course, the want to win, it’s always been there. But it’s definitely tough to win in the NBA.”

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“It’s a hard thing and each and every night we’re playing against the best of the best,” Sexton added. “So I think just being on this stage and being able to impact winning each and every day, and what I bring to the team and bring to the game. I feel like I just fit right in.”

So, even if the Lakers’ quick decision to sign Sexton in free agency had a domino effect that still leaves them without a starting power forward, there’s a solid chance he’ll contribute to winning, which is what the team needs next season.