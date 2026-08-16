Blockbuster NBA Trade Proposal Lands 2-Time Blocks Champion With Lakers

One of the Los Angeles Lakers’ top priorities this offseason is strengthening the frontcourt. So far so good.

They have done some good business at that position with Walker Kessler and the likes of Kevon Looney joining. The franchise could still chase more frontcourt additions to add length and stretch the floor.

In a proposed three-team trade involving both the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, Myles Turner would head to Los Angeles.

Bucks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht.

Lakers receive: Myles Turner and a second round pick in 2030 (via DET).

Pistons receive: Jake LaRavia.

Turner remains a significant piece in Milwaukee, but with the franchise already moved on from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks could fully overhaul major pieces from last season.

Lakers Potential Trade Lands Myles Turner

Turner, 30, is on a sizable deal, not a full-on max but quite sizable looking at the Lakers’ current cap space. He would receive a base salary of $26.6 million for the upcoming season, and his deal runs out after the 2028-29 season.

Fitting such deals in the cap would require movement of pieces. The Lakers have already moved a large portion of players but still have at least three that can be traded to make space.

Vanderbilt is the major trade chip for the Lakers at the moment. He has reportedly been in trade talks this offseason, but the franchise hasn’t found a good deal to leverage him for. At $12.4 million, his deal is worth more than LaRavia and Knecht’s combined.

Both Vanderbilt and Knecht would be headed to Milwaukee to help with flexibility while LaRavia would join Detroit.

The Bucks could be open to moving Turner as the franchise doesn’t want to deal with too many expensive deals post-Antetokounmpo.

Significance of Adding Turner

In this framework, L.A. would earn a proven stretch big who can space the floor for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves while also protecting the rim.

Considering the fact that the Lakers already have Kessler in their starting center spot, an addition like Turner may change some dynamics. Playing with two bigs would now be possible. The Lakers would have a starting-caliber center in case Kessler misses time.

No spot is 100% guaranteed if it’s not Doncic or Reaves as well. But for now, it does appear that Kessler would be the No. 1 center option heading into the new season. However, Turner offers something different being a stretch big.

He has shot 36.5 percent from the 3-point line in his career. Such gravity is potentially the kind that Doncic would thrive in while leading the Lakers offense.

It wouldn’t hurt the Lakers to have both profiles on the roster. Who would start is up to head coach JJ Redick given that Turner has been a starting piece for the majority of his career.

Turner has dealt with injury issues but has managed to play at least 70 games in each of the last three seasons. Last season was his first season away from the Indiana Pacers, and it’s fair to add that it was a dysfunctional one in Milwaukee.