BREAKING: Lakers Land 24-Year-Old Rising Superstar in Blockbuster Trade

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he Los Angeles Lakers have acquired 24-year-old rising superstar Walker Kessler in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

According to Charania, the Lakers land Kessler, who spent his first four season with the Jazz, “for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.”

Kessler will reportedly ink a four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers, solving the franchise’s long-standing problem at the center position.

Lakers Acquire Walker Kessler in Major Offseason Move

With the departures of stars LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, the 2026 offseason had gotten off to a rough start for the Lakers. But the addition of Kessler has greatly turned that around.

Last season, Kessler averaged over 14 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game for a (tanking) Utah team. After weeks of unharmonious contract discussions, Kessler reportedly grew frustrated with the Jazz and began demonstrating interest exploring his options elsewhere.

The Lakers are prime landing spot for Kessler because of the franchise’s dire need of a big man. Earlier this offseason, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported superstar point guard Luka Doncic had made it clear to the franchise he wants to play alongside an “A-list” center. Kessler very much fits that billing and now gets a golden opportunity to play with one of the NBA’s top playmakers and floor generals.

With the Kessler addition, L.A. can breathe a sigh of relief, though the franchise still has to maneuver strongly to make additions at the wing position.

Kessler Greatly Improves Frontcourt; Where L.A. Looks Next

Adding Kessler will certainly make Doncic happy. Dating back to last offseason, the Lakers knew of Doncic’s desire to play with a big man who closely resembled the profile of Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II, each of whom played with Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks.

Kessler is a potent interior scorer and someone who could excel in the pick-and-roll with Doncic orchestrating. At just 24 years old, Kessler provides the Lakers with a long-term building block who neatly falls into the Doncic timeline. L.A. has its star center of the future.

But the Lakers have plenty of work left to do. With the loss of James, Smart and Kennard, the Lakers are incredibly thin at the wing position. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, L.A. has Tobias Harris and Quentin Grimes on its radar. Signing one would be a plus. Signing both would be a major win.

For now, the Lakers have their core of Doncic, Kessler and Austin Reaves to build around for the long run.