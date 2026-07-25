Bronny Trade to 76ers May Get Messy Because of Jaylen Brown Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers have won the LeBron James sweepstakes, bringing the veteran superstar for a record 24th NBA season. There is a potential for a 25th season, as he signed a two-year deal.

The Sixers were among possible landing spots but not overly seen as favorites until recent weeks and they became a strong choice when LeBron reportedly preferred a return to the East. Now with his next team all settled, the obvious follow-up question is what happens to his son, Bronny James.

A father-son reunion could still be possible in Philly, as has been speculated in recent weeks that any team signing LeBron is said to be open to taking on his son. However, according to CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno, there may be some uncomfortable feelings, especially with new Sixers addition Jaylen Brown.

“However, because of events that previously transpired between Jaylen Brown, who was acquired by Philadelphia earlier this summer, and the James family, that could be an obstacle,” Salerno wrote. “When Bronny was playing in summer league with the Lakers in 2024, Brown appeared to say, while sitting next to Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick courtside, that he ‘didn’t think Bronny is a pro.”

Now that LeBron and Brown are set to be teammates, it is no surprise that the comments resurfaced. But the veteran superstar admits that he maintains a good relationship with Brown.

Why a Move to the Sixers Might Not Be Likely for Bronny James

The Sixers can still technically add Bronny to give them the father-son reunion as LeBron comes close to the end of his career.

Brown’s remarks on Bronny may make a path to Philly less straightforward for Bronny. But that was way before a thought of him leaving the Boston Celtics or chances of LeBron signing with the Sixers became a reality.

James’ camp didn’t make it known that they intend for a family reunion wherever he lands. For now, there is no thought of that and it has nothing to do with being teammates with Brown.

“LeBron was asked about his relationship with Brown earlier this year and said it has been ‘pretty respectful’ despite the earlier comments made about his son,” Salerno added.

LeBron revealed shortly after his decision was announced that he intends to compete for a ring with the Sixers. Brown would be a major part of that and the veteran superstar would not commit to Philly if there was a lingering grudge over what was said about his son.

What a Next Path for Bronny James Could Look Like

Bronny is still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and had his salary for 2026-27 fully guaranteed. It still doesn’t mean he will stay for the upcoming season. The Lakers can see fit to open a roster spot by moving him.

L.A. would not be expecting anything serious in return if it intends to move Bronny.

“Because Bronny’s contract is near the league minimum, a team is more likely to acquire him via trade,” Salerno added. “So, what would the cost be? A potential deal could revolve around one or two second-round picks. It’s also possible the Lakers could waive Bronny to clear their roster crunch, which would clear the path for him to sign with the 76ers.”

Given the nature of his deal, Bronny would not create major cap headaches. He can also be a deep backcourt rotation piece. However, entering his third season, a chance to play outside his father’s wing could be a welcome development for the young guard.