Bronny James Hit With Bad News on Lakers Future After Thybulle Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ signing of Matisse Thybulle may have (somewhat) filled a glaring hole on the wing, but it also created a new problem the front office must solve before the start of the regular season.

By adding Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive performer, on a one-year deal worth roughly $3.3 million, the Lakers now have 16 standard contracts, one above the NBA’s regular-season limit. That means another move is coming.

Bronny James Mentioned as Lakers Now Forced to Make a Decision

With the Lakers carrying one extra player, the organization has several ways to drop at or below the maximum roster limit. And one of those ways includes making a move involving Bronny James, whose salary for the 2026-27 season was guaranteed earlier this offseason.

“The Lakers’ addition of Matisse Thybulle gives the Lakers 16 contracts, which could theoretically result in the Lakers cutting ties with Bronny James via either trade or waivers,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote. “Waiving and stretching Bronny’s $2.2 million deal would put the team under the luxury-tax line and put the roster into compliance.”

James, the 21-year-old former second round pick, is entering his third season in the NBA and, perhaps, the first one outside of his legendary father’s spotlight. Although James could be traded, Hollinger notes it may be more likely another player — a recent trade addition — gets moved this offseason.

“However, it would be an odd move for a team that just guaranteed James’s salary for 2026-27 a few weeks ago,” Hollinger wrote. “It seems much more likely the Lakers would part ways with the unwanted $6 million contract of Jaden Hardy, if the team is unable to use it in a trade first. The Lakers are more than $8 million from the first apron and, if they aren’t concerned about being in the luxury tax under the deep-pocketed ownership of Mark Walter, could also trade players such as Hardy, Dalton Knecht or Adou Theiro and take back twice as much in salary.”

Bronny Could Remain a Laker — And That Might Help Him

With the Lakers’ guaranteeing James’ salary for the upcoming season less than a month ago — just one day before his father announced he was leaving the franchise after eight seasons — it is difficult to imagine the organization reversing course already.

Hardy’s $6 million contract is viewed as the more likely salary to move if the Lakers cannot include him in a trade, while players such as Knecht or Thiero could also become part of different trade constructions depending on what opportunities emerge before opening night. (Though many Lakers fans are already prepared to protect the young Theiro at all costs.)

James staying in L.A. might do wonders for his career. He’ll get to prove he belongs. He already showed noticeable improvement as a sophomore by boosting his percentages from the field, the 3-point line and the free-throw line. Without the pressure of dad, could James rise as a future cornerstone for the Lakers? We may find out soon.

Meanwhile, this Lakers offseason appears far from over.

Even after adding Thybulle, L.A. remains interested in unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, team insider Khobi Price reported Monday, though negotiations have slowed as the league waits for LeBron James to choose his next team.

In addition to Thybulle, the 29-year-old former first round pick, the Lakers have welcomed Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Colin Sexton, Ziaire Williams and Kevon Looney this offseason.

The Lakers remain well below the first apron, giving them flexibility to pursue additional trades if the right opportunity presents itself.