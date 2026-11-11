Lakers’ Bronny James Catches Strays After Bryce James’ Viral Block

Bronny James wasn’t on the court Tuesday night. That didn’t stop the Los Angeles Lakers guard from becoming an unexpected target after his younger brother, Bryce, delivered a spectacular college basketball highlight.

Bryce James, a 19-year-old guard at Arizona, went viral after rejecting a dunk attempt during the Wildcats’ 90-59 victory over Northern Arizona.

The younger son of LeBron James met an opponent at the rim and swatted away his shot.

ESPN shared the highlight on X and Instagram, where fans quickly turned the conversation into a debate about which James brother has the brighter basketball future.

While many celebrated Bryce’s defensive instincts, others used the moment to take shots at Bronny.

Lakers’ Bronny James Draws Unflattering Comparisons to Bryce

“He’s going to be the player people thought Bronny was going to be lol,” one fan wrote under ESPN’s Instagram Reel, attracting more than 100 likes.

The comment was among several reactions comparing Bryce’s potential with his older brother’s NBA career.

“He’s going end up being better than Bronny,” another fan wrote in response to ESPN’s post on X.

Another commenter offered a similar assessment.

“Ngl I’ve always thought Bryce was better than Bronny.”

Others were more direct.

“Bryce > Bronny,” one fan declared.

The comparisons continued throughout the discussion, with some suggesting Bryce had greater NBA potential.

“He’s definitely NBA material too,” another commenter wrote.

However, not everyone welcomed the criticism of Bronny.

Several fans pointed out that Bryce’s highlight deserved recognition without turning the conversation into another debate about his older brother.

Bronny has faced scrutiny since entering the NBA as a second-round pick in 2024.

Now, Bryce is beginning to attract similar attention as his college career gains momentum.

Bronny James’ Strong G League Debut Gets Overlooked

The comparisons came just four days after Bronny delivered an encouraging performance in his G League season debut.

The 22-year-old guard scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out seven assists in 29 minutes Friday, helping the Coachella Valley Lakers defeat the Salt Lake City Stars, 104-98.

Bronny was Coachella Valley’s second-leading scorer behind Cole Swider, who finished with 23 points.

His performance offered a reminder of his ability to contribute when given consistent playing time, even as his NBA opportunities remain limited.

“I love playing a game of basketball, and you know, to be able to come down here and actually produce is good for me and good for my spirit,” Bronny told reporters after the victory.

Los Angeles assigned Bronny to its G League affiliate Nov. 5 after he appeared in five NBA games this season, averaging 0.8 points in 2.4 minutes.

He has struggled to earn a regular rotation spot on a Lakers team that opened the season 10-2.

However, Bronny averaged 18.4 points and 4.4 assists across 25 G League appearances during the previous two seasons.

Meanwhile, Bryce finished Tuesday’s victory with three points, two assists, two steals and a block in 13 minutes.

He spent last season as a redshirt at Arizona, giving him additional time to develop under coach Tommy Lloyd.

The brothers are pursuing different paths at different stages of their basketball careers.

Bronny is fighting for a permanent NBA role, while Bryce is still establishing himself in college.

One spectacular block won’t determine which brother has the brighter future.

And Bronny’s 22-point performance just four days earlier offers a reminder of how quickly social media can overlook one brother’s accomplishments while celebrating the other’s.