Lakers Star Bronny James Gets Honest About Future Amid NBA Trade Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers firmly transition to the Luka Doncic era, guard Bronny James might get his first opportunity to showcase himself without his legendary father’s shadow hanging over him.

At the end of June, James’ father informed the Lakers that his time with the franchise was over, ending an eight-year run that saw L.A. capture one NBA championship and two Western Conference finals appearances.

In 2024, the Lakers drafted James toward the bottom of the second round of the NBA Draft. After a shaky rookie season, the 21-year-old showed glimpses of promise as he increased his shooting percentages across the board.

Bronny James Opens Up About Future, Lakers Offseason

Thanks to Doncic, the Lakers enjoyed a trip in Slovenia, where they practiced and bonded as teammates. In the mix was James, who recently spoke to ESPN LA about what the experience was like.

“Everyone’s great. We’ve been in the gym, you know, working,” James said. “It’s good vibes everywhere. I think that, again, the Slovenia trip helped. As we got back home, we got to work. It’s coming around.”

When asked about how long he has been with the Lakers, James acknowledges that he has suddenly become one of the team’s longest-tenured players after a major offseason turnover.

“It’s crazy. I’m like — got a bigger voice in the gym right now; it feels weird,” James said.

And then, amid trade rumors linking him to the Philadelphia 76ers and other teams, James revealed his expectations for the upcoming season.

“I mean, all across the board I am trying to get better,” James said. “I’m playing with Luka and AR (Austin Reaves) still, so I’m gonna be off-ball. When it’s needed, I need to be able to knock down shots and create for others, and I think I have been doing a great job of that this summer.”

Bronny Discusses Expected Role

Entering Year 3, James perhaps sees the opportunity to take a leap. The young guard may be in trade rumors, but his contract with the Lakers for the 2026-27 season is guaranteed. For now, James is focused on what he can deliver to the team next season.

“I feel like I can be a secondary ball-handler to Luka and AR and generate whatever offense and catch-and-shoots and pick-and-roll offense and stuff like that. I just pride myself in being an all around player,” James said.

After his father left to sign with the Sixers, James was immediately speculated to follow. But it appears the Lakers have plans for one of their youngest players.

“My understanding is that the Lakers do value Bronny,” said Lakers analyst Trevor Lane. “They like the trajectory that he is on. And I don’t think there is this urgency to necessarily move on from him just because his name is LeBron James Jr.”

As a sophomore, James averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per game in 42 appearances. He also shot nearly 39 percent from the 3-point line as he further established himself as a rising 3-and-D guard.

If James remains a Laker, he’ll have a potentially golden opportunity to showcase himself and the kind of future he is capable of having in the NBA.