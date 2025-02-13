Bronny James Gifts BYU WR With Autographed, Game-Worn Jersey After Career Game

Bronny James provided the silver lining in the Los Angeles Lakers listless 131-119 loss to the rebuilding Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Bronny put on a show late in the fourth quarter, firing a career-high nine points on 3-of-4 shooting. He hit 2-of-3 from beyond the arc with the last one a step back 3-pointer against former Duke standout Kyle Filipowski, the highlight of his career night.

Bronny added one assist without a turnover in eight minutes. His previous career-high was five points against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 30.

After resetting his career high in scoring, Bronny gave his autographed game-worn jersey to his Brigham Young University (BYU) sophomore wide receiver Jojo Phillips, who watched the game with some of his football teammates.

“To my guy JoJo!,” James wrote on the jersey. “Keep going my boy!!”

Bronny and Phillips were high school teammates in the celebrated Sierra Canyon High School basketball team.

Bronny gave his jersey to former high school basketball teammate, BYU WR Jojo Phillips. Also at the game from BYU Football – Jake Retzlaff, Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell, Keanu Tanuvasa, Tre Alexander, Keelan Marion & Elijah Crawford from BYU MBB. pic.twitter.com/MzXuXhQrwx — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) February 13, 2025

Phillips was a dual athlete in Sierra Canyon but had received more athletic scholarships from football programs. He committed to BYU after also receiving offers from LSU and Oregon.

Phillips has made strides as one of BYU’s top wide receivers, recording 11 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons for the Cougars.

On the other hand, Bronny went on to play college basketball at USC where a cardiac arrest before the season began nearly killed his basketball career.

Bronny Finally Hitting His Stride

After a slow start to his professional basketball career, Bronny has also begin to hit his strides.

He went into Utah with the momentum of his 28-point scoring performance in South Bay Lakers’ 122-104 rout of the Valley Suns on Feb. 7.

Bronny led all scorers as he shot 12-of-23 from the field. He added six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

He had a nasty poster slam dunk in the fourth quarter that saw him fell down hard on the floor.

While her mother, Savannah James held her breath watching her eldest son taking his time to get up, Bronny just brushed off the accident after the game.

In five regular-season games in the G League, Bronny is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 43% overall and 39% from the 3-point line.

The Value of Bronny’s Game-Worn Jerseys

Phillips have a Bronny memorabilia on his hand that has become a hot commodity since the 20-year-old guard realized his NBA dream with the Lakers.

Bronny and his father LeBron James‘ game-worn jerseys during their first NBA game together were auctioned by Sotheby’s and sold for $102,000 on December 4.

It was the second Bronny jersey auctioned by Sotheby’s.

In September, Bronny’s game-worn jersey during his NBA Summer League debut fetched $38,400.