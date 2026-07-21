Report: Lakers Reveal Plans for Bronny James’ Future After LeBron’s Departure

LeBron James‘ departure from the Los Angeles Lakers marked one James’ exit, but it doesn’t appear another James is going to follow suit. The organization appears ready to commit to the 21-year-old at least a little while longer.

As the Lakers move forward with Luka Doncic leading a revamped roster, questions naturally followed about where Bronny James fits into the team’s long-term plans now that his father is off to a new team. A second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he enters his third season facing competition for backcourt minutes, but according to a new report from The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the franchise is banking on his development despite increasing trade rumors.

An Answer on Bronny James’ Lakers Future

The Lakers guaranteed Bronny’s $2.3 million salary earlier this offseason, and Woike reported there is no connection between LeBron’s departure and his son’s standing within the organization.

“LeBron James’ departure from the Lakers after eight seasons isn’t viewed as anything related to Bronny James’ standing with the team,” Woike wrote. He added that while “anything can happen,” Bronny is “well-liked in the Lakers locker room and a respected worker who has improved greatly in his two years with the organization.”

After splitting time between the NBA and G League last season, he averaged 15.6 points in 14 games with the South Bay Lakers while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range. What also stood out was his improved playmaking and decision-making, cutting his turnovers from 3.5 per game as a rookie to 2.1.

Woike also noted that the younger James attended portions of the Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League and has been participating in the team’s veteran minicamp. As of right now, James remains firmly in the organization’s plans heading into training camp.

Bronny James Faces Crowded Path to Playing Time

James may hang around in Los Angeles for now, but he’s truly going to have to earn his minutes after multiple free agent signings the Lakers made this offseason.

“Bronny will be competing for minutes in the backcourt behind Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes, in addition to Collin Sexton, rookie Cameron Carr and newly acquired Jaden Hardy,” Woike wrote.

With the Lakers’ addition of Matisse Thybulle this week, it briefly fueled speculation that James could become a roster casualty after the team reached 16 standard contracts. But Woike noted in an earlier report that the Lakers are more likely to move on from another player to drop at or below the maximum roster limit.

“It seems much more likely the Lakers would part ways with the unwanted $6 million contract of Jaden Hardy, if the team is unable to use it in a trade first,” Woike wrote.

James’ future with the Lakers came into question the moment his father informed the franchise he wasn’t going to return for the 2026-27 season. Interestingly enough, the 22-time All-Star revealed his decision to the Lakers just one day after his 21-year-old son’s contract for the upcoming season was guaranteed.

It appears the younger James will get his opportunity to shine outside of his legendary father’s harsh spotlight.