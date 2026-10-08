Bronny James Reveals What He Changed Ahead of Pivotal Lakers Season

Bronny James spent the summer working on his jump shot, conditioning and movement. Now comes the harder part: turning those improvements into a regular role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the first time in his NBA career, James is preparing for a season without his father, LeBron James, in the Lakers’ locker room. With LeBron now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Bronny faces an opportunity to establish his own identity in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old guard also enters his third NBA season eligible for a contract extension, adding another layer of importance to his development.

Rather than focusing on his contract, James spent the offseason addressing the areas of his game that could help him earn coach JJ Redick’s trust.

“I’ve been in the gym all summer working on fluidity and the speed of my release, stuff like that, moving,” James told reporters Saturday, according to the California Post.

“Tied into that, just running a lot. I’m the same weight, 215 or 220-ish, but still slim so I can move fast. Just getting in the gym every day and continuing to keep a routine.”

Bronny James Shows Promise, Shooting Struggles in Lakers Preseason

James has received opportunities to showcase his development in Los Angeles’ first two preseason games.

He recorded three points, five rebounds and five assists in nearly 16 minutes during Monday’s 127-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings, shooting 1-for-5 from the field.

The following night, James started against the Golden State Warriors and finished with four points, one rebound and two assists in approximately 21 minutes. He shot 2-for-5 but missed both 3-point attempts in the Lakers’ 124-98 loss.

Through two games, James is averaging 3.5 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds while shooting 30% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.

His shooting remains inconsistent, but his playmaking has offered encouragement.

Redick has given James opportunities to initiate the offense rather than limiting him to an off-ball role.

“Definitely coming in every day trying to get better and better myself as a point guard,” James told the Los Angeles Times.

“Just taking those steps, encouraging my guys, getting them in the right spots and stuff like that. Making sure we’re organized.”

James also continues to emphasize his defense, particularly pressuring opposing ballhandlers full court.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves commanding significant backcourt minutes, those complementary skills could determine whether James earns a consistent place in Redick’s rotation.

Bronny Eligible for $95 Million Extension

Beyond his pursuit of playing time, James faces an important contractual milestone.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, James is eligible for a contract extension worth up to four years and $95 million through June 30, 2027.

Marks also identified Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden Hardy as extension candidates for Los Angeles.

The $95 million figure represents the maximum James could receive under the applicable extension rules, not an indication that the Lakers intend to offer him anything approaching that amount.

James is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract, which includes a team option for 2027-28.

His immediate challenge remains considerably simpler than negotiating his next deal: proving he belongs in an NBA rotation.

The Lakers have enough established offensive talent. What they need from James is reliable perimeter defense, improved shooting and the ability to run the offense without disrupting its rhythm.

His first two preseason appearances have shown flashes of that potential, particularly as a passer.

But with his father no longer alongside him and his first extension window open, this season offers James an opportunity to show how much progress he has made — and how much more he can contribute.