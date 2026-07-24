Proposed Trade Has Lakers Cut Ties With Bronny James in 1st Move After LeBron to 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ true feelings about Bronny James are about to be revealed in the coming weeks following LeBron James‘ departure to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite LeBron’s exit, Bronny is still on the Lakers roster.

Could LeBron push the Sixers to attempt to acquire his son? There is also a chance the Lakers look to move on from Bronny and deal the guard to a team other than Philadelphia.

One potential trade scenario has the Lakers dealing Bronny to the 76ers for a package of second-round picks. Third Apron’s Yossi Gozlan detailed why fans could soon witness a Lakers-Sixers trade following LeBron’s decision.

“Bronny James would fit nicely into that Eric Gordon trade exception,” Gozlan detailed in a July 24, message on X. “The Sixers have plenty second-round picks to get a deal done.”

Let’s dive into the latest rumors on Bronny’s future with the Lakers.

Bronny James on LeBron James’ Decision: ‘I Don’t Know Where He’s Going’

There is one aspect of Bronny’s career that is rarely discussed. LeBron was vocal about his desire to play with his oldest son before his own career ended.

Yet, few people know if this is a shared desire. Bronny may be looking forward to an opportunity to play without sharing the court with his legendary father.

Prior to LeBron’s announcement, Bronny insisted that he did not know what decision his dad would make in NBA free agency.

“Man, I don’t know where he’s going,” Bronny told streamer Biggy22x, per Yahoo Sports. “That would be crazy if he did (go to the Golden State Warriors).”

Bronny James’ Salary for the 2026-27 NBA Season Is Guaranteed With the Lakers

There is also a scenario where the Lakers still want to see what the team has in Bronny. The guard is on a four-year, $7.8 million contract that is slated to run through the 2027-28 season.

Bronny’s $2.2 million salary is already guaranteed for the 2026-27 season. If the Lakers do not have plans for Bronny, it makes sense for Los Angeles to strike a trade and get something in return.

Will the Lakers Trade Bronny James With LeBron James Signing With the 76ers?

The Lakers have attempted to maintain that the team’s selection of Bronny in the 2024 NBA draft was not tied to LeBron. This theory will be put to the test now that LeBron is no longer wearing a Lakers jersey.

“Bronny is first and foremost a person of high character and second he is young man that works incredibly hard,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in 2024 after selecting Bronny, per On3.com. “And those are the qualities that we look for in drafting players and adding to our developmental core with the Lakers. He had a great draft workout with us, where he displayed those qualities to me.

“In an hour lunch that we shared in the building, just to get to know each other, it became clear that he was a man of character. In terms of his work ethic, I think we’ve all seen that lived out, too,” Pelinka added.

“He’s not a person that is ever taking shortcuts or expected or been entitled about basketball opportunities. He’s worked for everything that he’s gotten, including being selected today at 55.”