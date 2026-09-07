Lakers Face Growing ‘Bronny James Problem’ After LeBron Departure

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent major roster changes over the 2026 NBA offseason, which included the departure of LeBron James and the addition of new players who fit around franchise star Luka Doncic. But despite all the big changes, Bronny James remains on the roster, now with a guaranteed contract for next season, which, according to one Lakers writer, could become a ‘problem’ for the team in the upcoming year.

The younger James has been the subject of controversy since he was selected by Los Angeles with the 54th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, and while he has yet to become a consistent contributor through his first two seasons in the league, remains one of the most well-known names on the current roster.

With that, questions continue about James’ fit on the team next to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and all the other players the Lakers’ front office added this summer. As time goes on, the pressure on him is mounting, and now no longer on the same team as his father, Bronny could be facing a huge uphill battle in 2026-27 to prove himself as an NBA-caliber player.

Lakers Could Start Facing A ‘Bronny James Problem’

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Tyler Watts believes James will struggle to get consistent minutes in what is the biggest ‘prove it’ season of his career.

In his recent article, the Lakers writer said that, specifically, the addition of Collin Sexton in free agency makes it a lot more difficult for James to crack head coach JJ Redick’s rotation on a nightly basis.

“LA signed Collin Sexton to a two-year, $19.2 million contract this offseason to be their sixth man. Sexton is a score-first guard with serious defensive issues. Head coach JJ Redick can’t play Bronny alongside him, leaving LeBron’s son without a role,” he wrote.

In his rookie season, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 31.3% shooting. He had a slightly better second year with averages of 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 40.9% shooting in 42 games, but he has yet to carve out a role for himself as an undersized guard on a team full of backcourt talent.

The Lakers have a ton of wing and guard talent, meaning James has fallen down the depth chart after all the offseason additions. As Watts explained, right when the young player needs to prove his value the most, he’s likely going to have the least amount of opportunity to do so.

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“The Los Angeles Lakers have a Bronny James problem. He must prove he is ready to be in the nightly rotation, but Bronny doesn’t fit next to Collin Sexton. He isn’t ready to be in the starting five, so it will take a significant leap for James to get minutes. Crazier things have happened, but it feels like Bronny will be glued to the bench again, waiting for an opportunity when someone misses time.”

A Bronny James-related problem could also be compounded with the Lakers, a team already filled with drama, considering his name and family ties. If Redick isn’t playing him, fans and the media will be asking questions, a lot more than would come compared to if they picked someone else late in the second round back in 2024.

Have the Lakers put themselves in a tough situation by guaranteeing James’ contract just before his father left town? Potentially. But regardless, that’s the situation both sides are in now, and things could get worse for the Lakers and James as the season goes on.

Make-Or-Break Year For LeBron James’ Son In Los Angeles

With all that said, in a separate article, Watts explained how James’ future with the Lakers is more up in the air than ever before heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

“Bronny James is a player without a position. He is too small to be a two and doesn’t have the playmaking chops to thrive as a point guard,” he wrote. “His lack of a true role and position has made it difficult for coach Redick to find consistent minutes for James. Bronny has never appeared in more than 42 games in a season and has yet to average more than 8.9 minutes per contest.”

Los Angeles currently has 16 players on the roster. They will need to cut that number down to 15 by October 1, meaning there is a realistic chance James is cut or waived before the season, despite his guaranteed contract and name recognition across the sports world.

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“The Lakers must quickly figure it out. Bronny has to improve and cement himself in the rotation. Redick gave him the blueprint, but James isn’t following it,” he added. “Bronny has an opportunity. That is all fans can ask for after his first two years. Now it is on the guard to adapt, or it will be time for the purple and gold to move on.”

Bronny James has shown massive potential during his stints in the G-League. However, that has yet to translate to the NBA level.

It will be difficult for the 22-year-old to prove his value with the Lakers this season, but in the limited on-court action he’ll likely see this year, he’ll have to do everything he can to prove his worth and either stick around in Los Angeles or find his way onto another roster.