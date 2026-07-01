Lakers Guard Bronny James Gets Harsh Reality Check From Ex-NBA Player

The biggest headline over the past 24 hours is LeBron James informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he won’t be returning to the team for next season.

James will continue his legendary playing career and enter Year 24 with a different team. He has been linked to multiple teams like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

His son, Bronny James, is staying with the Los Angeles after the franchise fully guaranteed his $2.3 million contract for next season, as per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Former NBA Players Gives Bronny James Harsh Reality Check

While LeBron James’ departure from the Los Angeles Lakers has taken over the NBA, former NBA players Theo Pinson, Charlie Villanueva, Raymond Felton and Deron Williams dissected Bronny James’ future in the league during the latest episode of their To The Baha podcast.

Pinson believes that Bronny’s NBA career is over since LeBron is no longer with the Lakers.

“I’m just telling you, especially from a (expletive) in my position, y’all could keep saying this James thing, when (LeBron’s) gone, that means nothing to these GMs,” Pinson said, via Tristan Rawcliffe of PFSN. “When’s LeBron’s gone, y’all think that’s still gonna carry weight?” “I’m trying to defend the other (expletive) that’s just well as deserving. … I’ve been in the G (League), bro. There’s a lot of guys doing that, and it don’t mean nothin’. I averaged 20, it didn’t mean nothin’. Bronny can’t (expletive) with me. He never could.”

Play

Pinson also questioned if Bronny ever had a good game in the NBA, but his co-hosts quickly defended the incoming third-year player. Villanueva, Felton and Williams all argued that LeBron and Rich Paul have influence in the NBA.

They even thought that a team would give Bronny another shot if the Lakers part ways with him just because of who he is and what he brings to a franchise, especially in jersey sales and revenue.

Nick Wright Defends Bronny James

In addition to the three NBA veterans, sports analyst Nick Wright of Fox Sports defended Bronny James from Theo Pinson. Wright would put his money on Bronny having more games played and points than Pinson when it’s all said and done.

“I’d bet good money that Bronny finishes his career with more NBA games played & points scored than Theo Pinson did,” Wright tweeted.

Pinson didn’t hold back and quickly replied to Wright by questioning his credentials due to not playing competitive basketball.

“And I bet I’m better than you in everything…,” Pinson tweeted. “And the other thing is. The difference is I can talk about because I played and your dumb ass didn’t. And you call people clowns when I wonder what you did in the game of basketball.”

And the other thing is. The difference is I can talk about because I played and your dumb ass didn’t. And you call people clowns when I wonder what you did in the game of basketball https://t.co/6FSfFjNAKv — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) June 30, 2026

While some fans agreed with Pinson’s take, many were disappointed by his remarks given how critical he was at Rashad McCants. He was even accused of using LeBron and Bronny to gain clicks for their podcast by Cuffs The Legend, an internet personality with close ties to the James family.

As for their career stats, Pinson has scored 346 points in 127 games in five NBA seasons. Bronny is entering his third year in the league with 184 points in 69 games.