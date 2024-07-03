How Does Bronny James’ Lakers Rookie Deal Stack up Against Past No. 55 Picks?

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed 55th overall pick Bronny James to a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal on the same day his father, LeBron James, reached a two-year, $104 million max deal, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news of Bronny’s signing.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Bronny’s standard rookie contract begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and progresses to $1,955,377 the following year, $2,296,271 in 2026-27 and $2,486,955 for a team option in 2027-28.

The deal is fully guaranteed in the first two years while the third year has a “significant partial guarantee of $1.3 million” and the final year is a team option, per Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

“Rob and I did not give Bronny anything,” new Lakers coach JJ Redick said during James and their first-round pick Dalton Knecht‘s introductory press conference on July 2. “Bronny has earned this. Bronny has earned this through hard work. For us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as like case study one. His base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing; there’s a lot to like about his game.”

Bronny’s first-year NBA salary pales in comparison to his NIL value of $5.9 million when he came out of high school. His NIL value, however, steadily dropped during his underwhelming one-and-done freshman season at USC.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans.

Bronny ended his lone college season with a NIL value of $3.7 million. It plummeted to $3.2 million a month before the 2024 NBA Draft, according to ON3.

How Bronny James’ Rookie Deal Stacks up Against Last 5 No. 55 Picks?

Bronny, a former McDonald’s All-American before his cardiac arrest last year slowed down his basketball development, became the first 55th overall pick in a long while to earn a multi-million guaranteed rookie contract right before the NBA Summer League.

Normally, second-round selections need to impress in the Summer League and in the training camp to earn rookie contracts.

Of the last five No. 55 picks before Bronny, only Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos managed to earn a multi-year rookie deal with $75,000 partially guaranteed, which he signed after one year in the G League.

Kyle Guy (2019), Jay Scrubb (2020), Aaron Wiggins (2021) and Isaiah Wong (2023) only got two-way contracts in their first year.

Wiggins successfully earned his way to a rotation spot with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 6-foot-5 Wiggins, who averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists off the bench last season, is now on his second guaranteed NBA contract. He just signed a five-year, $47 million deal this offseason.

Bronny James Embraces Pressure

Bronny, the most scrutinized second-round pick in NBA history because of being LeBron’s son, has not shied away from the criticisms. The 6-foot-2 guard is embracing it and using it as a motivation to prove he belongs.

“For sure an amplified amount of pressure. I’ve already seen it on social media and stuff on the internet, talking about how I might not deserve an opportunity,” James said during his introductory press conference. “But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”

After initially being snubbed in most NBA Mock Drafts, Bronny made himself a legitimate draft prospect after an impressive showing at the Draft Combine with his athleticism, his dogged defense and finishing second in the 3-point drill.

Before the Lakers made the selection, Pelinka reassured Bronny that he earned it on his own merits.

“I think first and foremost, you’ve worked incredibly hard, man. You put in a ton of work,” Pelinka told Bronny in a clip tweeted by the Lakers. “And, you know, we had lunch up at the facility for your workout. We talked about your work ethic, and that means a lot to us. I think second to that, you know, you’re a player of high character and personal high character, and that is valued at the Lakers. And so, it’s important for Coach [JJ] Redick and I let you know what those qualities really stand out and so the Lakers are gonna draft you with the 55th pick in the draft.”