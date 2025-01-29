Bronny James Shocked With Lakers Decision: ‘Came Out of Nowhere’

Bronny James was shocked by the Los Angeles Lakers‘ decision to recall him for their current six-game road trip on the East Coast.

Let alone playing extended minutes against All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

“Nah, I mean, well, I knew beforehand that I was coming and get some minutes but I didn’t know before I got the call to come,” Bronny told reporters after his scoreless stint in the Lakers’ 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Jan. 28. “It came out of nowhere.”

Bronny was preparing for the South Bay Lakers’ Wednesday home game against the Texas Legends when he received a call that he’ll be flying to Philadelphia to meet the team following their Monday night win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Gabe Vincent‘s knee injury kept the Lakers one guard short in their rotation.

Bronny came in and expected to play fringe minutes if the game gets blown wide-open in the closing minutes as he did in previous Lakers games. After all, the Lakers still have seven-year veteran Shake Milton, a former 76ers guard, in the fold.

What Bronny didn’t know was he would leapfrog Milton, who did not play until the final six minutes, in the rotation and be the first guard off the bench.

“I was just always trying to stay ready to play and always keep my mind right,” Bronny said.

But staying ready in the G League is far different from real NBA minutes he learned the hard way.

Tyrese Maxey Shreds Bronny James’ Defense

Maxey dominated Bronny in their matchup, scoring eight quick points against the 20-year-old Lakers rookie. The 76ers star dropped 10 of his game-high 43 points in a 14-6 run that wiped out a 17-9 Lakers lead and tied the game at 23.

“He’s a fast guard,” Bronny said of Maxey. “Amazing touch. Can shoot it. I was trying to stand my ground. Just trying to play as hard as I can and bring as much energy as I can. That’s all.”

Energy alone wasn’t enough. The difference in talent was more pronounced.

Bronny was minus-8 in 15 minutes as he went 0-for-5 from the field and committed three turnovers. His playing time Tuesday night eclipsed the combined minutes he played over his last six NBA games.

Lakers coach JJ Redick was quick to admit his lapse in judgment.

“Maybe I put him in a tough spot,” Redick told reporters. “Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn’t play well, but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he’s been playing great in the G [League].”

Redick’s confidence in Bronny sky-rocketed after the rookie guard exploded for a career-high 31 points in the G League.

“I have confidence in him, but obviously didn’t provide that at a high level,” Redick added.

Bronny fared better when he was matched up against Jeff Dowtin Jr., the 76ers guard on a two-way contract, as he held him to a 0-for-2 shooting.

While he ended up scoreless, Bronny made contributions elsewhere with three rebounds, one assist and a block.

Getting Reps is Bronny’s ‘Biggest Thing’

Bronny isn’t letting this bad game sink his confidence.

I’ll just keep my aggression up,” Bronny said. “Trying to be aggressive every game and go out play the right way and bringing all the energy I can.

“Getting reps is the biggest thing for me. So coming in and playing as much as I can is really good.”

His father, LeBron James, agreed.

“Obviously, it’s his first extensive minutes with us,” LeBron told reporters. “We had that first game where it was just a moment — and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he’s going to continue to use that and get better and better.”

Bronny will get another chance when the Lakers visit the league’s worst team, the 6-39 Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 30.