Lakers Could Include Bronny James In Trade Proposal For Ideal Duo

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for a new starting forward and backup center through the first few weeks of the NBA season. At the same time, the franchise is also interested in moving on from a few players if it means a roster upgrade, putting the names of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, and potentially Bronny James on the chopping block.

Going off that, according to some recent reports, the Lakers could find an ideal trade partner across town, as it looks like the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be sellers this season.

The Lakers have been linked to a few Clippers players over the past few years, but as it relates to the team’s needs on the wing and frontcourt areas, Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez are two realistic names they could land to significantly raise the ceiling of the Luka Doncic-led roster this season, whom the team adds in a new trade proposal.

Lakers Trade Idea Adds Ideal Duo For Package Including Bronny James

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently said the Clippers could be looking to move several of their veterans this season, which has since reignited Lakers trade rumors, as a few of them have been deemed top trade targets for the team this season.

“The Clippers, who are off to a league-worst-tying 1-7 start, have a handful of impact veterans on expiring contracts. Center Brook Lopez, guard Kris Dunn, forward Rui Hachimura (team option next season) and wings Max Strus and Derrick Jones Jr. all could fill roles for playoff teams,” he wrote.

With that, X user @JMachicado_ proposed a trade idea that works under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement that would see both Jones and Lopez join the Lakers, which would fill the team’s current holes in terms of the starting power forward and backup center positions.

Here’s the Lakers trade idea:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James

Bronny se queda en casa.Brook vuelve a probar suerte y se queda como perfecto pívot suplente.Derrick se encuentra con su querido Luka de nuevo. Vando, fue bonito mientras duró. Jaden, chao, majo. Todos ganan. https://t.co/kEMCgDGbM1 pic.twitter.com/ZCWBzcrhXz — Javier Machicado (@JMachicado_) November 7, 2026

“Bronny stays home. Brook gives it another shot and remains the perfect backup center. Derrick reunites with his beloved Luka. Vando, it was nice while it lasted. Jaden, bye, sweetie. Everyone wins,” he wrote after offering up the new proposal.

The money matches up pretty evenly, as this trade would swap roughly $20 million between both teams. The Lakers would get Lopez, who would be the new big man to play the non-Walker Kessler minutes, while they also get Jones, who has consistently been described as a ‘dream outcome’ trade target for the Purple and Gold.

“The dream outcome here would be for Derrick Jones Jr. to end up with the Lakers. Jones is an elite wing defender who excels at the point of attack, as well as a capable three-point shooter who played alongside Doncic when the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals,” Maxwell Ogden wrote. “Compounded by his experience alongside Doncic, Jones is the ultimate trade target. It could prove costly to bring him on, but with an expiring contract and an ideal skill set for Los Angeles’ system, it’s at least worth exploring.”

Jones is making just over $10 million this season, and with averages of 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 50.8% shooting, he’s very efficient and one of the best 3-and-D wings who could be available. The Lakers have long been linked to Jones as a trade target, and if the Clippers are willing to make him available, expect the cross-town rivals to be at the front of the line waiting to make an offer.

For the Clippers, they get younger while adding the big-name player in James. They could flip Vanderbilt’s contract again if he picks up his player option, but moving on from the veterans is more likely than not for a franchise that doesn’t look to be going anywhere over the next few years.

Los Angeles Would Be Fine Giving Up The Three Players For Jones And Lopez

While the return package in this Lakers trade idea is near-perfect, it’s also very reasonable that Los Angeles would be willing to give up Vanderbilt, Hardy, and James for Jones and Lopez.

As for Vanderbilt, the Lakers have reportedly been trying to trade him for years, but haven’t yet been able to move his contract.

“This should come as no surprise, in my opinion,” Jovan Buha said about Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht, when the latter was still on the roster. “I’ve been talking about it on here [Buha’s Block]. The Lakers have been trying to trade both of these players going back really almost two seasons.”

“They’ve been shopping these guys for a while, well over a year. They were shopping them last deadline. They’ve been shopping them this offseason. They’ve not been able to offload them.”

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Buha also believes the Lakers are looking to trade Hardy if the right player becomes available.

“Now the funny thing is the Lakers are going to be trying to trade Jaden Hardy,” he said on Buha’s Block.

“Jaden Hardy is not, I think, a serious rotation player,” the reporter added. “I think they’re gonna try to flip Hardy.”

As for James, he has yet to crack the Lakers’ rotation, and after his recent G League demotion, he looks like a name clearly on the chopping block. Los Angeles could use him as an asset considering his last name, and if it’s for a trade package of Jones and Lopez, it’s hard not to see Rob Pelinka getting on board. Buha believes James could even get waived, so if he can help land two roster upgrades, the Lakers should likely pounce on the opportunity.

Both Jones and Lopez are ideal Lakers trade targets considering the holes in the rotation, and if it means giving up Vanderbilt, Hardy, and James in the process, this would be a win for the Purple and Gold.