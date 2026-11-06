Lakers Dealt Great News As ‘Dream’ Trade Target Likely To Hit Open Market

The Los Angeles Lakers were searching for 3-and-D wings throughout the offseason to pair with the star trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, and while the team failed to land a few of its top targets like Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson, the rumors continue about another player becoming available.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers has long been mentioned as an ideal Lakers trade target, and according to a new report, there is a real expectation that he will hit the market with his current team’s struggles to start the season.

Jones is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 50% from three-point range through seven games, and remains one of the best and most realistic two-way forwards the Lakers could go after to upgrade the starting lineup.

Clippers New Derrick Jones Trade Rumors Open Door Again For Rivals

Writing for ESPN, Tim MacMahon discussed the very real possibility of the Clippers becoming sellers at the trade deadline, with Jones as one of a few players expected to be someone the team could move to regain some draft assets lost after the Kawhi Leonard scandal and subsequent punishment.

“It’s way too early for trade discussions to pick up steam, but multiple scouts and executives are keeping an eye on the LA Clippers as likely sellers,” he wrote. “The Clippers, who are off to a league-worst-tying 1-7 start, have a handful of impact veterans on expiring contracts. Center Brook Lopez, guard Kris Dunn, forward Rui Hachimura (team option next season) and wings Max Strus and Derrick Jones Jr. all could fill roles for playoff teams.”

With that, the Lakers could very well be the team to pounce on Jones, as he remains a top trade target for the Clippers’ cross-town rival. Hachimura is another example of the type of forward the Purple and Gold would love to have, but after he departed from the team this past summer and his comments about playing for the Lakers, perhaps he would be better suited elsewhere. Strus is another potential option, but he hasn’t been linked to the Lakers as much as his wing teamamte.

Play

Additionally, even before MacMahon’s recent report, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes named Jones as a player ‘likely’ to be traded at some point this season.

“Derrick Jones Jr. leads a list of affordable veterans the rebuilding LA Clippers need to move prior to the trade deadline. An athletic lob threat who has shot at least 35.0 percent from deep for three straight years, Jones is still mobile enough at 29 to wrangle the toughest perimeter matchups,” Hughes wrote. “His expiring $10.5 million salary makes the two-way forward a huge value. It doesn’t hurt that he showed the ability to contribute during deep playoff runs in Dallas and Miami earlier in his career.”

As he mentioned, Jones is on a very cheap contract. The Lakers could package Jarred Vanderbilt or two of the team’s younger players along with a second-round pick for the Clippers’ forward, who remains linked to the Lakers as a top trade target and would significantly bolster the team’s wing depth, likely joining the starting lineup in the process.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also reported that Jones is on the trade block, as he remains a candidate who could get dealt to a title-contender at some point this season.

Lakers Remain Linked To Top 3-And-D Target

While the several reports were just about Jones’ potential availability in a trade, the Lakers have also been linked directly to him as a trade target.

Previously, team reporter Jovan Buha named Jones as the exact type of player who fits what the team needs. His previous experience playing with Doncic certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

“I really like Derrick Jones Jr. I think he has to do a little bit too much in the Clippers offense right now, which is like the state of things, but he’s hitting, like, sidestep threes,” Buha said. “As long as he’s basically taking open threes, finishing in transition, and finishing half-court putbacks and lobs, I think Derrick Jones could be a really efficient and effective offensive player…And then, of course, we know about his defense and the ability to defend multiple positions. And we also have the proof of concept with Luka.”

The Athletic’s Dan Woike also commented on Jones as a Lakers trade target when responding to a fan question in a recent Reddit AMA.

“I’ve heard the Clippers really value Derrick Jones Jr. as a player and behind the scenes, but if he were available, the Lakers would probably call and hope it turned out better than their last deal with LAC,” Woike wrote.

While Jones’ shooting might be the biggest reason for why the Lakers might not go after him, his cheap expiring contract, athleticism, defensive upside, and ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands continues to make him a ‘dream outcome’ option, should be come available, according to Maxwell Ogden.

“The dream outcome here would be for Derrick Jones Jr. to end up with the Lakers. Jones is an elite wing defender who excels at the point of attack, as well as a capable three-point shooter who played alongside Doncic when the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals,” he wrote. “Compounded by his experience alongside Doncic, Jones is the ultimate trade target. It could prove costly to bring him on, but with an expiring contract and an ideal skill set for Los Angeles’ system, it’s at least worth exploring.”

For now, the Lakers will have to wait for the Clippers to make Jones or any of their other players available in a trade. But if they do, expect the rivals to be at the front of the line when or if he hits the market.