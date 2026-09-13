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Lakers Bronny James Gives Real 6-Word Reaction to Latest Free Agent Signing

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Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 25: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers made countless decisions this offseason as the team almost entirely revamped its roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic

One of the moves the Lakers made was turning down guard Nick Smith Jr.’s $2.5 million team-option for the 2026-27 season, sending the 22-year-old into unrestricted free agency. 

On Saturday, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported Smith’s decision to sign a contract with Real Madrid. 

“Free agent guard Nick Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with Real Madrid, agents Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @hoopshype,” Scotto reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He averaged 7.6 points in 17.5 minutes during three NBA seasons with the Hornets and Lakers. He’ll be Real Madrid’s lead guard.”

Bronny James Reacts to ex-Lakers Guard’s Move

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles into the defense of Aaron Holiday #0 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game One of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Smith, who was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft, is heading across waters to continue his professional career. After the news broke, the 22-year-old guard posted a photo to Instagram, which drew his former teammate’s attention.

Wrote Lakers guard Bronny James in a comment (h/t the California Post): “Damn that’s fire bro be great!!!”

Smith appeared in 30 games for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 6.2 points and one assist while shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. Smith also got some burn with L.A.’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37% from the 3-point line in 18 games.

Smith is only 22 and only entering his fourth season as a pro, where he hopes to hit his stride playing for a Spanish powerhouse in Real Madrid. 

A few years of production and consistency could help Smith get back to the NBA.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Bronny James Gives Real 6-Word Reaction to Latest Free Agent Signing

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