Lakers Bronny James Gives Real 6-Word Reaction to Latest Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers made countless decisions this offseason as the team almost entirely revamped its roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

One of the moves the Lakers made was turning down guard Nick Smith Jr.’s $2.5 million team-option for the 2026-27 season, sending the 22-year-old into unrestricted free agency.

On Saturday, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported Smith’s decision to sign a contract with Real Madrid.

“Free agent guard Nick Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with Real Madrid, agents Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @hoopshype,” Scotto reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He averaged 7.6 points in 17.5 minutes during three NBA seasons with the Hornets and Lakers. He’ll be Real Madrid’s lead guard.”

Bronny James Reacts to ex-Lakers Guard’s Move

Smith, who was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft, is heading across waters to continue his professional career. After the news broke, the 22-year-old guard posted a photo to Instagram, which drew his former teammate’s attention.

Wrote Lakers guard Bronny James in a comment (h/t the California Post): “Damn that’s fire bro be great!!!”

Smith appeared in 30 games for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 6.2 points and one assist while shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. Smith also got some burn with L.A.’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37% from the 3-point line in 18 games.

Smith is only 22 and only entering his fourth season as a pro, where he hopes to hit his stride playing for a Spanish powerhouse in Real Madrid.

A few years of production and consistency could help Smith get back to the NBA.