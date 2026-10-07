Bronny James’ Mother Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Lakers Star

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James celebrated his 22nd birthday.

The former USC guard is going into his third season in the NBA.

Bronny James’ Mother Sends Out Heartfelt Post

One person who wished Bronny a happy birthday was his mother (Savannah James).

She wrote (via Instagram): “Happy Birthday @bronny!!! So grateful for you and hope you have an amazing birthday, even though you’re working. Lol! Grown man s**t right there😂😂 Love you more than words!! 🫶🏾💕✨”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@whatqueenwants: “He’s starting to look more like his dad 😹😹😹😹 Savannaaaaaaah ??? We’re used to seeing YOU as his twin !!”

@telltell_heart: “Happy Birthday Nephew!! Live your best life!!”

@tonybanksbaseball: “Happy Bday Stud🎉🎉🎈🎈🎂🎂💯❤️🏀”

There were over 90,000 likes on her post in seven hours.

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul were among the people to like her post.

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers have a much different roster than last year as Bronny’s father (LeBron) left the team to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.