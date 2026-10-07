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Bronny James’ Mother Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Lakers Star

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James celebrated his 22nd birthday.

The former USC guard is going into his third season in the NBA.

Bronny James’ Mother Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the first half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

One person who wished Bronny a happy birthday was his mother (Savannah James).

She wrote (via Instagram): “Happy Birthday @bronny!!! So grateful for you and hope you have an amazing birthday, even though you’re working. Lol! Grown man s**t right there😂😂 Love you more than words!! 🫶🏾💕✨”

Comments On Her Post

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the first half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@whatqueenwants: “He’s starting to look more like his dad 😹😹😹😹 Savannaaaaaaah ??? We’re used to seeing YOU as his twin !!”

@telltell_heart: “Happy Birthday Nephew!! Live your best life!!”

@tonybanksbaseball: “Happy Bday Stud🎉🎉🎈🎈🎂🎂💯❤️🏀”

GettyLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, and his wife Savannah James, watch their son Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans play against the California Golden Bears in the first half at Haas Pavilion on February 07, 2024 in Berkeley, California.

There were over 90,000 likes on her post in seven hours.

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul were among the people to like her post.

Looking At Bronny

GettyLos Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick chats with guard Bronny James (9) during a break in the action against the Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyBronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Lakers have a much different roster than last year as Bronny’s father (LeBron) left the team to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Bronny James’ Mother Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Lakers Star

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