Lakers’ Bronny James Makes Bold Statement After 24-Point Performance

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James‘ confidence is growing each game in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny just dropped 24 points in SouthBay’s 118-98 win over Valley Suns on Saturday, Feb. 22 at UCLA Health Training Center. Following his fourth 20-point game in six G League regular season games, Bronny boldly declared that he’d already become a “three-level” scorer.

“I feel like I can score it on all three levels,” Bronny told Clutchpoint’s Raj Chipalu after the win. “I’m just taking everything that’s open for me.”

Bronny shot 10-of-16 from the field on an array of strong drives to the basket, floaters and jumpers. He also made 4-of-6 from 3-pointers in an efficient 34-minute stint.

“Mainly trying to get downhill and get to the paint, draw some fouls,” Bronny explained. “I can open up my jump shot … I just take what the defense gives me. I wasn’t able to get all the way to the paint sometimes, so I gotta settle for the [midrange].”

The Lakers’ 55th overall pick added five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in what was his most complete game since going down to the developmental league on assignment.

His 3-pointer with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter gave South Bay a 15-point lead. But the Suns rallied to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

Bronny responded with a personal 5-0 run to restore South Bay’s lead. They pulled away for the big win that snapped their four-game losing streak. Interestingly, their last win before this game came against the Suns on Feb. 7, on Bronny’s last G League assignment. Bronny had 28 points in South Bay’s earlier 122-104 win over the Suns.

Bronny Learns How to Be Unpredictable From Luka Doncic

The rise in Bronny’s confidence comes with practice and more reps in the G League. But the foundation of it comes from learning from two of the greatest players in the game — his father, LeBron James, and their new Lakers teammate, Luka Doncic.

In the few games and practices he’s had Doncic, Bronny had already picked up some stuff that he’s been trying to incorporate into his game.

“Just his patience and being able to be, like, unpredictable,” Bronny told Chipalu. “That’s the thing I’ve watched the most about him. You never know what he’s going to do. I think that’s the best thing I’ve seen so far from him. I keep trying to pick up stuff from him.”

Across six G League regular season games, Bronny averaged 22.8 points on an impressive 42.6% from the 3-point line to go with 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals in 33.4 minutes. South Bay had a 3-3 record when Bronny suited up.

Lebron Teaches His Son With Actions Over Words

LeBron cherishes every opportunity he’s spending with Bronny in the NBA. It’s one of the reasons he said that keeps him on top of his game despite his advanced age.

“I still love the game, and I still have a lot to give to the game, to my teammates and to this league while I’m here,” James told reporters after a historic second 40-point game since turning 40 in their 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 20. “I don’t have much time left. So, while I’m here, I’ll try to give what I have when I’m on the court.

“So why? It’s the love of the game and also [to] have the opportunity now to be able to show my son … how to be a professional and what this league is all about and to be along him every single day, that’s a treat.”

LeBron would rather let his game and off-court habits do the talking.

“As parents, you say all these things and sometimes it can become annoying to your kids,” James told reporters. “I’m still going to give him words of advice but also show him by example.”