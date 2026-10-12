Byron Scott Makes Blunt Los Angeles Lakers Statement Amid Preseason Hype

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-1 in the preseason, with two wins over the Sacramento Kings and a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic looked to be in shape and ready for the regular season, but the Lakers are still not in full force due to minor injuries to Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Nevertheless, there has been plenty of hype surrounding the Lakers this preseason because of how Doncic dominated the Kings. He is averaging 22.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games.

Byron Scott Not Impressed With The Lakers

While plenty of Los Angeles Lakers fans are excited about the upcoming season based on the preseason, franchise legend Bryon Scott wants to stop the hype.

Scott delivered a blunt message about the Lakers’ preseason on a recent episode of his Fast Break podcast with Olden Polynice and Jay Wagers.

“You playing the Sacramento Kings,” Scott said. “Come on, man, and it’s a preseason game. Nobody is playing their starters a bunch of minutes. What you saw last night was not what you’re going to see in Week 1 of the season. I don’t get excited about preseason games.”

“I don’t get excited about watching guys do this and that in preseason games because it really don’t mean nothing,” he added. “But let’s see how long that lasts because, again, this is preseason, so I don’t give a sh*t about preseason right now. They won a game and they beat the Sacramento Kings. What the hell that means?”

The Lakers are coming off a pretty busy offseason, with a lot of changes to their roster.

Luka Doncic is officially the franchise player after LeBron James left in free agency. Austin Reaves is the second option on offense, while Walker Kessler brings defense in the middle.

However, Scott’s assessment is fair since the preseason doesn’t mean a lot in terms of performance. Head coach JJ Redick is using it to experiment with his lineups and assessing the right players to start alongside Doncic, Reaves and Kessler.

Lakers Preseason Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers have two more preseason games left in their schedule. They host the Golden State Warriors on Monday before finishing things off against the Denver Nuggets on October 16.

The Lakers will open the regular season at Crypto.com Arena on October 21 against the Warriors. They have more than a week left to be completely healthy and ready for a new era for the purple and gold franchise.