JJ Redick Reveals Bronny James’ Lakers Role Amid Looming Roster Cut

The Los Angeles Lakers have one too many players on standard contracts, leaving the front office with a difficult decision before opening night.

But Bronny James may have strengthened his case to survive the final roster cut.

Following the Lakers’ 114-110 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, coach JJ Redick outlined a specific role for James in the team’s backcourt rotation.

The 22-year-old guard had just played 22 minutes off the bench, finishing with four points, six assists and four rebounds.

Redick’s postgame comments suggested James remains part of the Lakers’ plans as an insurance ballhandler behind Luka Doncic and Collin Sexton.

JJ Redick Defines Bronny James’ Role in Lakers Rotation

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s win, Redick explained why the Lakers will need contributions from their reserve guards throughout the season.

“If you look at kind of like mapping out what a ballhandling rotation would look like, if one of Luka or Collin is not in the lineup, then one of Bronny James or Jaden or Chris is going to play because we need another ballhandler,” Redick said.

He was referring to James, Jaden Hardy and Chris Mañon, whose strong defensive presence has impressed Redick.

“Those guys are going to have lots of opportunities,” Redick added.

His comments weren’t merely hypothetical.

James started against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday when Doncic, Austin Reaves and Sexton were unavailable. He finished with four points and four assists in approximately 20 minutes.

When Doncic and Reaves returned Thursday, James went back to the bench but still received significant playing time.

Through three preseason appearances, James has averaged 3.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game.

His shooting and ball security remain concerns, with the latter emerging as a major red flag for the young guard. James has made just four of his 13 field-goal attempts, including one of six from 3-point range. He has also committed eight turnovers, seven of them in the Lakers’ last two preseason games.

But his opportunities to initiate the offense suggest Redick is evaluating more than his scoring.

Bronny James Gets Encouraging Sign Amid Roster Crunch

The timing makes Redick’s assessment particularly significant.

Los Angeles has 16 players on standard contracts but can carry only 15 into the regular season.

Unless the Lakers complete a trade that reduces their roster count, someone must be waived before opening night.

James hasn’t been guaranteed protection from that decision. However, his defined role and consistent preseason opportunities suggest the coaching staff sees value in keeping him.

The former USC guard has emphasized developing his point guard skills, particularly organizing the offense and making the right decisions.

That growth could become important when Doncic, Reaves or Sexton misses time.

Redick also acknowledged that expecting his primary guards to remain available for all 82 games would be unrealistic.

“There’s no way all three of those guys are going to play 82 games,” Redick said. “It’s just that’s not the way the NBA works anymore. So everybody is going to have a lot of opportunity.”

For James, those opportunities may not translate into consistent rotation minutes immediately.

But the Lakers have already trusted him to start a preseason game and handle meaningful possessions off the bench.

With a roster cut approaching, that could work in his favor.

Redick hasn’t declared James untouchable. He has, however, explained why the Lakers might need him when the regular season begins.