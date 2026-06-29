Lakers Wing Addition Sends Bold Message Amid Roster Turnover

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in unexpected territory when Cameron Carr slipped outside the top 20 in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Rob Pelinka and the front office wasted little time, trading up to the No. 24 pick to select Carr, who had been widely projected to come off the board shortly after the lottery.

Heading into draft night, there was widespread debate over whether the Lakers would target a wing, a frontcourt player, or even keep the pick at all.

Instead, Los Angeles emerged with an athletic perimeter prospect capable of providing backcourt depth behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves while also offering versatility on the wing.

Lakers Rookie Eager to Make Immediate Defensive Impact

Carr’s father, Christopher Carr, spent six seasons in the NBA and famously finished runner-up to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest.

The younger Carr looked thrilled to join the Lakers during his introductory press conference last Friday and made an ambitious statement about the role he hopes to earn as a rookie.

“I feel like I’ve got to show that I’m the best defender here,” he said, via The Orange County Register. “I feel like now stepping in an organization with people with the same type of mindset and abilities, it only makes my job easier.”

“I’ve just got to cut and dunk the ball for them, and run in transition. But first things first, is establishing a defensive consistency and showing I can be dominant or a plus on the defensive end as someone they would like to guard the best player.”

The 21-year-old possesses a 7-foot-1 wingspan and fits the mold of the long, athletic wing Pelinka has prioritized over previous transaction windows.

Carr also emerged as one of college basketball’s breakout stars during his redshirt sophomore season at Baylor.

Across 34 games, he averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, and just under one steal per game while shooting 49.4% from the field.

He also knocked down 37.4% of his three-point attempts on 6.1 shots per game.

If Carr can translate that shooting to the NBA while delivering on his defensive ambitions, the Lakers may have landed an impactful two-way contributor on the perimeter.

Cameron Carr Could Fill Important Role Amid Roster Uncertainty

Carr’s arrival could prove especially important given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Marcus Smart.

James has frequently been linked with a potential departure, while Hachimura has been mentioned as a possible target for the San Antonio Spurs and is expected to attract interest from multiple teams.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike has also reported that Smart is expected to decline his $5.4 million player option in pursuit of a long-term contract in unrestricted free agency.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have linked Smart to the Houston Rockets, with Woike adding that Houston appears to be “the team most likely” to sign the veteran guard to a multi-year deal.

The Lakers have struggled to maximize recent draft selections, most notably first-round picks Jalen Hood-Schifino in 2023 and Dalton Knecht in 2024.

Meanwhile, 2025 second-round pick Adou Thiero remains an intriguing athletic two-way wing, although his rookie campaign was disrupted by multiple injuries that slowed his development.

Now healthy, Thiero is expected to be one of the Lakers’ standout performers during Summer League as he looks to build momentum heading into the 2026-27 season.