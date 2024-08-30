Lakers Named ‘Landing Spot’ for One of Top Free Agents Still Available

The Los Angeles Lakers, who were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, look to be entering September without making a meaningful move during the offseason. Outside of drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, the Lakers haven’t added a player in free agency or a trade.
With 15 guaranteed contracts on the books and right below the second apron, the Lakers are in a tough position regarding trades and signing players. Still, there are ways for Los Angeles to add players, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes there’s one player on the market they should target.
Favale listed “landing spots for the 5 best NBA free agents still on the market,” which included Cedi Osman. He listed the Lakers as the landing spot for the sharpshooter.
“Over the past three seasons, the 29-year-old is downing more than 57 percent of his twos and 37 percent of his threes. Just seven other players have hit those marks while also draining as many treys as Osman (330): Duncan Robinson, Corey Kispert, Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Al Horford, Michael Porter Jr. and Kevin Durant.
“Remove the marquee names from that list, and you’re still looking at a couple of useful NBA players. Osman is worth a roster spot for rotations in need of shot-making from the wing positions,” Favale wrote on August 30. “Enter the Los Angeles Lakers. Exactly none of their wings or combo forwards are considered knockdown shooters. Osman would upgrade their spacing at minimum, and his willingness to move without the ball should fit cleanly within head coach JJ Redick’s (presumed) offensive tenets.”
How the Lakers Could Sign Osman
If the Los Angeles Lakers were to sign any free agents, they’d either have to make a trade or cut a player to open a roster spot.
There are options for them to do so on their roster.
Favale named three players who could be cut by the Lakers, writing that it’s “absolutely worth doing.”
“Los Angeles already has 15 guaranteed contracts on the books (and is a heartbeat away from the second apron),” Favale wrote. “It’ll have to grease the wheels of a Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood or Cam Reddish trade to make room for Osman—a minor nuisance that, as of now, is absolutely worth doing.”
Osman, 6-foot-7, has a similar build to Cam Reddish, who’s 6-f00t-8, so he’d be a clear replacement for the No. 10 pick of the 2019 NBA draft.
How Osman Would Help the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers need to address their lack of 3-point shooting after attempting the fewest 3-point attempts per game a season ago.
Osman attempted the fewest 3-point attempts of his career since his rookie season in the NBA, with 3.1 last year. However, in prior seasons, he’s attempted more than 5.0 per game with good efficiency.
In the 2021-22 campaign, he shot 35.7% from 3-point range on 5.4 attempts per game. Adding a shooter of his caliber next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who should help him get more open looks than ever before, would be intriguing for the Lakers’ offense.
Training camp opens for all teams on September 25, so the Lakers have some decisions to make before then.
Comments
Lakers Named ‘Landing Spot’ for One of Top Free Agents Still Available