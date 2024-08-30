Lakers Named ‘Landing Spot’ for One of Top Free Agents Still Available

The Los Angeles Lakers, who were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, look to be entering September without making a meaningful move during the offseason. Outside of drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, the Lakers haven’t added a player in free agency or a trade.

With 15 guaranteed contracts on the books and right below the second apron, the Lakers are in a tough position regarding trades and signing players. Still, there are ways for Los Angeles to add players, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes there’s one player on the market they should target.

Favale listed “landing spots for the 5 best NBA free agents still on the market,” which included Cedi Osman. He listed the Lakers as the landing spot for the sharpshooter.

“Over the past three seasons, the 29-year-old is downing more than 57 percent of his twos and 37 percent of his threes. Just seven other players have hit those marks while also draining as many treys as Osman (330): Duncan Robinson, Corey Kispert, Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Al Horford, Michael Porter Jr. and Kevin Durant.