Charles Barkley Rants On Recent Austin Reaves Comparison

ESPN analyst and former NBA MVP Charles Barkley had a noteworthy rant on ESPN’s coverage of Wednesday night’s games. Austin Reaves had a great game for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday to receive huge praise. Luka Doncic sitting out of Sunday’s game led to Reaves having his best game of the season. Barkley referenced seeing a comparison to Larry Bird after that game to truly upset him.

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The quote saw Barkley refusing to understand that comparison and wanting it to end:

“I was watching the Detroit Pistons against the Lakers the other night and some idiot or feel or jackass thought it would be appropriate to compare Austin Reaves to Larry Bird. Y’all put together a tape saying who does Austin Reaves remind me of. And you put a video clip of Austin Reaves. I love Austin Reaves but don’t compare him to Larry Bird ever in no damn circumstance. Don’t ever do that again. Yeah they’re both white. That’s it. That’s all they have in common. Nothing else.”

Barkley revealed that he believes the only comparison between the two players is that they are both white. Doncic is the player to receive more comparisons to Bird and other all-time greats. Barkley and other legends won’t ever understand comparing a player yet to make the All-Star team to the Boston Celtics icon.

Why Austin Reaves Received Larry Bird Comparison

Sunday featured Reaves having one of the best games of his career against a strong Pistons defense. 43 points without Doncic saw Reaves outplaying All-NBA superstar Cade Cunningham with both missing talent due to injuries.

Barkley seeing comparisons between Reaves and Bird after that game inspired him to rant on his first television appearance since then. Reaves and Quentin Grimes carried the Lakers to a road victory to continue boosting his reputation.

Comparisons made to Bird did overdo it to make Barkley deliver another entertaining rant. Reaves is on pace to make his first All-Star appearance if his season continues, but Bird is a top 10 all-time great NBA player. The reference to such an icon does stand out for being strange and makes Barkley’s point understandable.

Lakers Contract Extension With Austin Reaves Looking Good

An underrated point about Reaves’ success is that the Lakers took a gamble by extending him to be their second-best player. The investment in Doncic, Reaves, and Walker Kessler looks good so far with a top Western Conference record.

Barkley made sure to praise Reaves and mention he’s having a great season before laughing off the Bird comparisons. Critics of the Lakers wondered if Reaves would get exposed for having too many defensive flaws. However, Reaves is helping the Lakers keep pace with teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

The only important comparison for Reaves is to look at his own previous play. LeBron James leaving the Lakers opened more opportunities for Reaves, and he’s making the most of it. Reaves has stepped up to ensure that the Lakers have a great chance to win every night with him being the perfect sidekick to Luka.