Lakers Act Quickly to Retain Defensive Standout in Under-the-Radar Move

The Los Angeles Lakers quietly made another roster move as the team opened its Summer League campaign.

The Lakers have announced that they have re-signed guard Chris Manon to a two-way contract, filling the third and final two-way spot on the roster.

The other two positions are currently occupied by former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke and Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder, who both went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Lakers Retain Defensive Guard on Two-Way Deal

Los Angeles had previously extended a two-way qualifying offer to Manon, a largely procedural move that allowed the organization to retain his restricted free agent rights.

The move gave the Lakers control over his future while preventing rival teams from signing him away before ultimately bringing him back for another season.

Manon was immediately in action during the Lakers’ Summer League opener on Friday, as Los Angeles fell 104-72 to the Golden State Warriors.

The 24-year-old played just under 18 minutes, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

First-round pick Cameron Carr stole the headlines, leading the Lakers with 19 points after knocking down five three-pointers in his debut.

Carr finished 7-of-15 from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc while adding two rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Meanwhile, 2025 second-round pick Adou Thiero contributed nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while last season’s G League standout Arthur Kaluma added 12 points, six rebounds, and two blocks off the bench.

The Lakers will next face the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs on July 5 and July 6 as part of the 2026 California Classic in San Francisco before heading to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, which begins on July 10.

In Las Vegas, Los Angeles is guaranteed four games over six days before potentially advancing to the four-team playoff or consolation games between July 17 and 19.

Manon Rewarded After Standout G League Campaign

Re-signing Manon comes after an impressive rookie season in which he developed into one of the South Bay Lakers’ most consistent contributors.

Across 46 appearances in all competitions, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range.

His defensive impact proved especially valuable, earning him G League All-Defensive Team honors after finishing the season with 97 steals, the fifth-highest total in the league.

Only Hayden Gray, Darius Brown II, Tristen Newton, and Daishen Nix recorded more steals, with each playing more minutes than Manon.

He produced at least four steals in nine separate games, including a standout six-steal display against the Stockton Kings in late March, when he also contributed six points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Although his opportunities with the Lakers were limited to just 46 minutes across nine NBA appearances, the organization clearly saw enough to invest in his long-term development.

By bringing him back on another two-way deal, the Lakers retain one of the G League’s top perimeter defenders while giving the energetic guard another opportunity to compete for a larger NBA role throughout the 2026-27 season.