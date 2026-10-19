Rival Coach Says Walker Kessler Adds Fear To Lakers’ Opponents

The Los Angeles Lakers took a gamble on making Walker Kessler the top NBA offseason addition this past summer. Kessler is a tremendous defender, but he’s struggled with offense. Health has also been a huge concern after Kessler played just 5 games last season with the Utah Jazz before entering free agency. However, one rival coach believes the Lakers are now a “problem” for the rest of the league with Kessler.

Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman revealed why he has a stronger fear of the Lakers this season:

“It’s just a constant thrust on the rim. It’s a problem. Obviously, that’s how Luka (Doncic) likes to play. You have to get overaggressive with your low man. Because Luka is a problem, obviously, and so is (Austin) Reaves. That’s the problem, and what that does is create a secondary problem. You have to over-rotate to guard these guys. I think their offense is gonna be really, really good this year. They all fit each other really well. And I thought Kessler in Utah, you saw signs of this already, especially when the guys would actually play, their main guard… On the other end, [Kessler] is a problem defensively. I think they were smart to know what they wanted, and they went and got it.”

Adelman expects Doncic and Reaves to effectively run the Lakers offense, despite losing LeBron James and other starters. Kessler was then credited for the main reason the Lakers will be better defensively. One of the top West coaches having a fear of the Lakers presenting problems should provide hope for concerned fans.

Why This Walker Kessler Praise Is Huge

Adelman is arguably the most important coach to discuss defensive centers in the entire NBA today. Nikola Jokic runs the entire Nuggets offense and is the reason that Adelman’s team has a chance to contend every season.

A coach so close to Jokic viewing Kessler as an elite defensive big man shows why the Lakers went fully after him this summer. The Lakers let both DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes go to make a run at Kessler.

If the coach of Jokic has that much respect for Kessler’s defense, Lakers fans should be excited about his presence this season. Some concerns emerge for his health and having Kevon Looney as a lackluster reserve, but the vision makes sense.

How Walker Kessler Can Help Lakers Contend

Doncic is expected to be the engine of the entire Lakers offense like how he ran the Dallas Mavericks offense. Sharing duties with LeBron saw Luka taking a step back at times, but he has full control now.

Kessler just needs to be an efficient pick and roll screener for both Doncic and Reaves on the offensive side. Defense is where Kessler must step up in a conference with All-Star bigs like Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Chet Holmgren.

The Lakers have received a lot of criticism for the Kessler move due to paying him star money and trading two draft picks to land him. Opposing coaches already showing respect to Kessler in preseason is a great sign for his future in Los Angeles.