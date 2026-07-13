Former First-Round Pick Explains Decision to Sign with Lakers in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of a lot of action so far this offseason. While they signed Austin Reaves to a massive $185 million contract extension, they also are set to lose LeBron James in free agency. Along the way, L.A. completely revamped its center rotation, while also adding to its bench unit.

One of the more overlooked additions for the Lakers saw them sign veteran guard Collin Sexton to a two-year, $19.2 million contract on the open market. Even with Reaves and Luka Doncic leading the way in the backcourt, Los Angeles recognized the need for a sparkplug scorer off the bench, which is what Sexton figures to be. And while he may not be starting every game, it sounds like Sexton has a clear plan for what his time with the Lakers will look like.

Collin Sexton Dishes on Free Agency Decision

Sexton was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and while he has struggled with consistency throughout his career, he has established himself as a skilled scorer. In the 2020-21 campaign, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game for the Cavs, but he only played in 11 games the ensuing season thanks to a torn meniscus.

After departing in free agency, Sexton spent three years with the Utah Jazz. Last year, Sexton split his time between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Now, he’ll be tasked with providing support to Doncic and Reaves in the Lakers’ backcourt.

Generally speaking, Sexton has been used as a starter for most of his career, but he will clearly be coming off the bench for Los Angeles. That may not appeal to every player, but Sexton is embracing the new role he is set for with the Lakers, as he gushed about the “opportunity” to make an impact for a championship-contending team.

“Honestly, I would say just like opportunity,” Sexton said when speaking to reporters. “Opportunity to go out and win and be able to compete each and every night. I feel like that’s something that needs to be shown that I bring each and every day is that one to compete, but also the one to win.”

Collin Sexton Aiming to Carve Out Important Role with Lakers

Sexton has his limitations on the court, as he isn’t a true facilitator on offense, and he struggles against certain matchups on defense. The beauty of this addition for the Lakers is that head coach JJ Redick can be selective when it comes to picking and choosing when to use Sexton. For the most part, Redick is going to ride with Doncic and Reaves, but Sexton is more than capable of holding his own when those guys need a break.

In a perfect world, Sexton would have found a starting gig on the open market this offseason, but if he can show himself well for Los Angeles, he could earn a bigger contract in the near future. For now, though, Sexton’s main focus involves ingraining himself with his new team ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.