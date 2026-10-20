Collin Sexton Gives Promising Update On Injury Timeline

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to have Collin Sexton on the court for opening night as a new addition to the team. Sexton was a major signing for the Lakers in NBA free agency to give them a dynamic scoring guard off the bench. Unfortunately, a lower leg injury has forced Sexton to miss the entire preseason with minimal progress. Sexton finally took part in his first full practice Monday to show some signs of getting closer.

The following comment from Sexton gave more insight on the injury:

“We’ll be taking it day by day. At the end of the day, I had a really good practice today. Felt good. Super excited to be back out there with the guys. So I’m looking forward to it. Super excited to be back out there. Honestly, just getting out there, getting up and down, my legs felt a little heavy. But it was great. It was definitely a great day. Great practice from the team as well, and the guys really competed. I feel like that’s something we have to continue to do whenever we have practice days, since we don’t get too many.”

The comment should be viewed as a positive to Lakers fans about Sexton feeling good after taking part in full team activities. Sexton is currently listed as Questionable for the Lakers’ home opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Why Collin Sexton News Is Great For Lakers Fans

Real fear existed that Sexton would miss the start of the season with the injury concerns. Zero preseason games played is a warning sign for someone expected to back up both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves at various points.

However, Sexton progressing enough to be questionable and feeling good after practice means he should be back soon. Even if Sexton does miss opening night, his return is not too far away for the Lakers. Fans can expect him back by early November at worst.

The loaded Western Conference having strong contenders at the top makes it more pivotal to have a hot start. JJ Redick can’t afford to have any rotation players getting injured and missing time. Sexton, Walker Kessler, and Quentin Grimes were the three most noteworthy new additions for the Lakers.

Collin Sexton Missing Time Could Help Bronny James

The scenario of Sexton missing a few games to start the season would open up playing time for the guards below him on the depth chart. Bronny James is the biggest name since he is entering his first NBA season without LeBron James on the roster.

Fellow reserve guard Jaden Hardy is hoping to get minutes to prove his cause and ensure his roster spot moving forward. Both Hardy and James split Sexton’s minutes in any games that the experienced guard misses.

Regardless, Lakers fans should be rooting for Sexton to suit up and contribute instantly. All talented players are needed against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Sexton has averaged over 20 points multiple times to make his scoring valuable in Los Angeles.