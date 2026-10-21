Lakers Could Cut Ties With Bronny James For Big Man With Luka Doncic Connection

After the news of the Dallas Mavericks deciding to keep Moussa Cisse, it took one top big man target off the board for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, with Dwight Powell now becoming available, it’s hard to see him as not the most easily obtainable center for the team to go after.

Powell was waived by the Mavericks after they brought him in this summer, and though the Lakers were previously rumored to be interested in Cisse if he hit the waiver wire, Powell now becomes a gettable backup center for Los Angeles, as he has the experience to be a solid option to play behind Walker Kessler.

While Powell could be an intriguing target for some other teams, the Lakers were recently named a realistic landing spot for the veteran, which should be considered good news, as his previous time playing with superstar Luka Doncic makes him one of the best players the team could add to shore up some frontcourt depth.

There are a few ways the Lakers could add Powell, one of which includes cutting ties with Bronny James, but more on that in a minute.

Lakers Named Landing Spot For Dwight Powell

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Fran Leiva named the Lakers as one of five realistic landing spots for Powell now that he’s off the Mavericks roster.

Los Angeles has been searching for a backup center, and the 12-year veteran big man could be the missing piece the team needs to get over the hump.

“Okay, this (landing spot) might be my favorite just because of the Luka connection. Powell spent years catching lobs from him, and now that the Lakers are building everything around Doncic, why not bring back one of his old pick-and-roll partners?” Leiva wrote on the Lakers as potentially Powell’s next team.

“Walker Kessler is obviously the starter, and he should play most of the minutes. But if JJ Redick wants another guy to set screens, catch lobs, and give him 10-12 minutes behind Kessler, why not Powell? I’d at least give him a look before deciding Looney has that backup job locked up.”

Powell averaged just 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 14.3 minutes in 63 games for Dallas last season, but in a limited role, he could be a more solid option for the Lakers over Kevon Looney.

“Now, I’m not pretending Powell is suddenly better than Looney at everything. He’s 35, doesn’t protect the rim particularly well, and isn’t going to dominate the glass. But offensively? I might take him next to Doncic, simply because those two already know how to play together,” Leiva added.

Powell is 35 and not the player he once was, but likely arriving on a veteran minimum contract, he might be the best available big man for the Lakers at this point in the NBA calendar.

How Would LA Add The Former Luka Doncic Teammate?

After waiving Dalton Knecht, the Lakers no longer need to make a 2-for-1 consolidation trade for Powell or anybody else.

However, the team’s roster for the upcoming season is finalized, and they don’t have any open spots for the former Mavericks center.

Still, if the team is truly interested in adding Powell instead of making a bigger and perhaps riskier trade for one of their other top targets, there are a few ways the front office could make it work.

The first option is either waiving Jaden Hardy or Bronny James. Neither of the two guards is expected to play big minutes for the Lakers this season, and if adding another frontcourt player is what they feel is most important, cutting ties with one of them might be the best way to do it.

Los Angeles could also sign Powell to a two-way contract and waive one of the other three players they have on that type of deal currently on the roster. Chris Manon would be the most realistic candidate to be waived, but it’s uncertain if they could get Powell on a two-way deal considering his long tenure in the league and the team’s immediate need for a big man right now.

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For now, Powell remains a free agent, without a team after he was waived by the Mavericks. There’s a good chance Rob Pelinka is already investigating avenues to add him, but they’d likely have to cut ties with someone else for his services.

He would be one of the best big man targets available that wouldn’t require a trade, but it remains to be seen how desperate the Lakers are to add another center as the new season begins.