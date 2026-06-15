Lakers Could Pull Off Major Draft Coup With Defensive Standout

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead, but before free agency and the trade market take center stage, the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24 demands attention.

Los Angeles currently holds the No. 25 overall pick and faces a significant decision.

The Lakers could package the selection in a trade for established talent, or they could use it to add a long-term piece on a cost-controlled contract, with wing and frontcourt depth widely viewed as priorities.

While the Lakers have been linked to a variety of frontcourt prospects in recent weeks, a new name has emerged who could potentially slide down draft boards.

Lakers Projected to Land Talented Kentucky Big Man

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo projected Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance to the Lakers with the No. 25 pick.

There is little debate about Quaintance’s talent level. At various points, he has been viewed as a much higher-ranked prospect. However, lingering injury concerns could ultimately impact where he is selected on draft night.

“Quaintance’s profile appears to be in limbo at the moment due largely to the health of his knee, with team sources consistently expressing concern around his medicals,” Woo wrote. “He had knee surgery in March 2025 after tearing his ACL at Arizona State, and he was able to play in just four games at Kentucky last season due to precautions around that knee.”

“He is unanimously viewed as a first-round talent and is drawing consideration as high as the teens, but where he ends up might be predicated on how team doctors individually view his case.”

Although he appeared in only four games this season, Quaintance averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 57.1% from the field.

He made an immediate impact in his Kentucky debut against St. John’s, recording 10 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes while shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and adding two blocks.

The former five-star recruit originally committed to Kentucky before beginning his collegiate career at Arizona State.

As a freshman with the Sun Devils, Quaintance appeared in 24 games and averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Injury Concerns Could Shape Jayden Quaintance’s Draft Stock

Quaintance’s promising freshman campaign was cut short by a torn ACL, which ultimately required surgery before he transferred to Kentucky, the school he had initially committed to coming out of high school.

The 6-foot-10 big man was not eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft because of age restrictions, but his defensive potential continues to generate significant interest from NBA teams despite ongoing concerns surrounding his knee.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman previously described Quaintance as an “outstanding defensive prospect,” while also suggesting he has “some long-term scoring potential to unlock.”

There is little doubt that Quaintance falling to No. 25 would represent tremendous value from a talent perspective.

“This pick should be best-available for the Lakers, who should be focused on the bigger picture of building around Luka Doncic but are also dealing with new contracts for LeBron James and Austin Reaves,” Woo added. “L.A.’s need for a lob option up front would make Quaintance an intriguing addition here.”

Whether the Lakers would be willing to take a chance on a prospect with a notable injury history is another question entirely, particularly after navigating an injury-affected rookie season with Adou Thiero.

The Lakers could ultimately use the draft to add immediate depth at key positions while preserving financial flexibility, especially as their widely reported salary cap space could shrink significantly once the futures of James, Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart are resolved.

If Los Angeles decides to keep the pick, the late first-round range should offer several intriguing options. If Quaintance remains available, he could be one of the most talented prospects left on the board.