Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Sends Personal Message Amid First Season in China

Late last month, former Los Angeles Lakers star D’Angelo Russell left the NBA after 11 seasons.

Russell signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association after getting waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The one-time All-Star was coming off the worst season of his career. He played in just 26 games for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

D’Angelo Russell’s Personal Message

In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, D’Angelo Russell shared insight on his move to China. Russell revealed his reason for making the jump from the NBA to the CBA.

Russell also opened up about leaving his family in the United States to continue his basketball career. At the end of the vlog, he had a personal message to his son, Riley.

“Riley, this is Papa,” Russell said. “You’re four right now, so you’re not going to remember anything that I’m saying, but your dad decided to go to China, play basketball, and inspire you on the way. Moral of the story is that little orange ball can take you through so many doors that you could ever even imagine and always put your head down and go where you needed and not wanted and always lead with your gut.

“And I’m going to support you regardless,” he added. “One day you’re going to look back on this and be like, ‘Dang, I do remember that.’ And I’m going to be like, ‘Son, you still can’t guard me.’”

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It’s an emotional time for Russell, who also wants to follow in the footsteps of Stephon Marbury.

Marbury became a CBA legend after his NBA career fizzled out. He inspired many of his NBA peers to move to China, earn a living and continue playing basketball.

Russell currently has two teammates with NBA experience, JaVale McGee and Brandon Goodwin.

D’Angelo Russell’s NBA Career

After a standout freshman season at Ohio State, D’Angelo Russell declared for the 2015 NBA Draft. Russell was among the top prospects that year, alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Jahlil Okafor.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected him second overall, but he only lasted two seasons with the purple and gold franchise. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he had the best years of his career. He was an All-Star in 2019 but was acquired by the Golden State Warriors before the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors then traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves midway through that COVID season. He spent the next three years in Minnesota before returning to the Lakers at the 2023 trade deadline. He also returned to the Nets via trade at last year’s deadline.

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The Dallas Mavericks signed him in the 2025 offseason, but they traded him to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets at last season’s deadline.

Russell didn’t play for the Wizards but remained there for the rest of the campaign. He was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies last July as part of an 11-player, six-team deal and was released two months later.