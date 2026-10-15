Former Lakers 18 PPG Standout Among Players Waived by Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves on the fringes of their roster on Wednesday, with a number of other NBA teams also making changes ahead of the upcoming season.

Sharpshooting wing Cole Swider was waived from his Exhibit-10 training camp contract to make room for guard Jahmir Young on the same type of deal.

Young’s stay lasted just hours before Los Angeles waived him to sign 25-year-old forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones to another Exhibit-10 agreement.

The Lakers likely expect all three players to join their G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, for the 2026-27 season.

Elsewhere, two former Lakers G League standouts also found themselves on the move following roster decisions by the San Antonio Spurs.

Former Lakers G League Standouts Waived by San Antonio Spurs

RJ Davis and Malik Williams, who both represented the Lakers’ G League affiliate last season, have been waived by San Antonio after spending time with the franchise on training camp contracts.

Davis originally joined the Spurs for Summer League, while Williams represented the Chicago Bulls before heading to San Antonio for training camp.

Across three preseason appearances, Davis averaged 2.3 points, 1.0 rebound, and 1.0 assist in just under nine minutes per contest.

Williams, meanwhile, did not feature in preseason action, with his involvement limited to training camp.

Both players could now remain within the Spurs’ developmental system by joining their G League affiliate in Austin.

According to the G League Transaction Portal, Austin acquired Davis’ returning player rights from the Lakers on September 4.

As part of the same transaction, Los Angeles received the returning player rights to guard Adam Flagler.

However, Flagler currently holds a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, meaning his NBA agreement takes precedence over any potential G League assignment with Coachella Valley.

Austin has yet to acquire Williams’ G League returning player rights, potentially leaving the door open for another transaction between the Spurs and Lakers should San Antonio look to retain him.

Davis and Williams Played Key Roles in LA’s G League Success

Davis emerged as one of the Lakers’ most productive G League performers last season, establishing himself as a key contributor during his rookie campaign.

Across 49 appearances, including 41 starts, the 24-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks.

He also shot an impressive 46.9% from the field and 42.4% from three-point range, demonstrating his ability to provide consistent offensive production.

Davis played an important role in South Bay’s late-season resurgence, helping the team put together a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before embarking on a deep postseason run.

Williams, meanwhile, joined the Lakers’ organization midway through the campaign after South Bay acquired him from the College Park Skyhawks.

The move followed Kylor Kelley‘s departure to pursue an opportunity in the Philippines, leaving South Bay needing additional frontcourt depth.

Los Angeles made a significant investment to acquire Williams, sending College Park two future first-round G League draft picks in 2026 and 2027.

The 27-year-old quickly justified that decision, establishing himself as an important member of South Bay’s frontcourt rotation.

Across 17 appearances, Williams averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Perhaps most impressively, he also showcased his ability to stretch the floor, connecting on 36.9% of his three-point attempts while averaging six attempts per contest.

His combination of rebounding, rim protection, and perimeter shooting provided South Bay with a versatile option at center.