New Details Revealed Behind LeBron James Leaving Lakers

The NBA offseason is almost over, but LeBron James leaving the Los Angeles Lakers is still one of the top stories. James opted to walk in free agency and chose the Philadelphia 76ers as his next team to contend for another title. However, it leads to the bigger question of why LeBron didn’t want to retire with the team that became his new home for the past eight years.

The Athletic’s Law Murray confirmed a previous report and added new details about the situation via a Reddit AMA:

“Covering LeBron James last season, he had an internal conflict going on with how much he had to defer to Austin Reaves (even Bron understood that Luka was the top dawg in any circumstance). Bron was very pleased with being able to still be the lead option in a postseason setting, particularly a winning one against the Rockets.”

Rumors of James not feeling comfortable falling to the third offensive option were confirmed here. Murray did cite that LeBron entered the season knowing he’d be behind Luka Doncic in the pecking order. Reaves getting off to a hot start saw the Lakers prioritizing him over James due to his younger age and longer future as a major part of the franchise.

New Details To LeBron James Leaving Lakers

Murray’s report referenced LeBron being happy with the first-round series against the Houston Rockets when he got to be the top option again. Injuries to both Doncic and Reaves saw James proving he could still lead an offense to winning at the highest level.

Reaves ultimately returned at the end of the series, but LeBron fell in love with getting to run the offense again. The discomfort in the role, along with rumors of General Manager Rob Pelinka no longer making James a top priority, led to him wanting out.

LeBron shocked the NBA world by announcing he was leaving the Lakers to start free agency. Few players ever announce they wouldn’t even be trying to return to their former team, but James was comfortable with change. The Lakers used most of LeBron’s freed up salary to go after polarizing young center Walker Kessler.

Austin Reaves Doesn’t Deserve Blame For Losing LeBron

Some fans have turned this into a Reaves vs James story since the Lakers also quickly extended the former in free agency. Meanwhile, LeBron reportedly did not hear from the team between the day after the New York Knicks won the title to end the season and the week before other teams could negotiate.

James also proved that being a secondary option wasn’t the main reason he wanted out since he took a similar role in Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown are considered the two players who will have the ball in their hands more.

Former MVP Joel Embiid also gets slotted above LeBron, but he was fine with taking a role as the fourth option for the chance to win. The Lakers not being viable NBA Championship contenders was the tipping point above the other frustrations James may have had.