Dirk Nowitzki Makes Bold Luka Doncic Statement Ahead of Lakers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers fully embraced the Luka Doncic era after moving on from LeBron James this offseason.

The Lakers did everything in their power to surround Doncic with players who fit him perfectly. They retained Austin Reaves, traded for Walker Kessler and signed multiple free agents.

Doncic also looked healthy and in shape after missing the last month of the regular season and the entire playoffs because of a hamstring injury.

Dirk Nowitzki on Luka Doncic’s Offseason

Speaking to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth’s Sam Gannon, Dallas Mavericks legend and basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was asked about Luka Doncic’s offseason.

Nowitzki liked Doncic’s new hairstyle, as well as the way he has prepared this summer.

“He looked clean, I gotta say,” Nowitzki said. “He looked clean, he looked tan, he looked slim, he looked ready to go!

“Obviously, the Lakers also went through some changes,” he added. “There was some new teammates, and LeBron leaving, and it’s gonna be interesting to see. They brought in (Walker) Kessler, obviously, a big center that they were looking for.”

Nowitzki also thought that the Lakers got better this offseason while also praising Doncic’s performances last season. He even mentioned that if Doncic stays healthy, the Lakers are going to be a team to watch.

Kevon Looney Shares Details of Slovenia Camp Hosted by Luka

To help develop chemistry following a busy offseason, Luka Doncic hosted his Los Angeles Lakers teammates in his native country of Slovenia last month.

Doncic prepared a bunch of activities, including golf, kayaking and other visits. The Lakers also had on-court workouts during the trip.

Speaking to ESPN LA recently, new Lakers big man and three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney opened up about the Lakers’ minicamp in Slovenia. Looney was particularly impressed with Doncic’s mindset heading into next season.

“He really wants to win,” Looney said. “He wants people to know his background, why he is, how he is. And I think we did a good job of that. He’s a great player and a great leader, and he likes to show what he can do on the court. And we got to see his personality off the court. So it was great. We’re gonna follow him.”

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Looney is one of several free agent signings this offseason. He will serve as a backup center and a veteran voice inside the locker room. He won three titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Lakers Roster Ahead of Training Camp

Here is the current roster for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of training camp later this month:

Guards: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Cameron Carr, Chris Manon and Bronny James.

Forwards: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jake LaRavia, Matisse Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt, Ziaire Williams, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, AK Okereke and Arthur Kaluma.

Centers: Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney.