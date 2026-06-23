Lakers Proposed to Land $238 Million Wing, 21-Year-Old Star With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers will explore upgrades across multiple positions this offseason with a keen eye on a potential co-star alongside Luka Doncic.

The future of LeBron James and Austin Reaves in L.A. is not 100% certain, which will prompt the front office to look for a secondary option.

Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen has emerged as a prime target, and according to Sports Illustrated’s Ethen Hutton, the Jazz could be open to a deal.

In a proposed deal, the Jazz would send Markkanen and young wing Cody Williams to Los Angeles in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

Since Vincent was traded after the initial proposal, he will be substituted by Dalton Knecht in this framework.

This move will give the Lakers size, scoring, and wing presence all in one, which is needed for a contention push.

How the Lakers Can Make This Work

Markkanen, 29, is locked into a lucrative extension with the Jazz through 2028-29. His deal is valued at $238 million over five years, which is a significant commitment to carry.

The Lakers’ outgoing pieces plus potential extension for Hachimura will closely match Markkanen’s incoming deal. Although it won’t be that easy to bring in the Jazz star, with Reaves lining up for a potential extension as well.

Reaves has developed strong chemistry with Donic, and since he isn’t included in this deal, retaining him will preserve playmaking and guard scoring while Markkanen handles more forward duties.

Utah will be willing to part ways with Markkanen, who has been their best player in recent seasons. Moving on from his salary will open some decent space for their new franchise approach.

“The Jazz are also set to enter a rebuild as they continue to develop a young core of Ace Bailey, Keyonte George, and Walker Kessler, all of whom fit the team’s timeline for playoff contention,” Hutton wrote. “Markkanen, on the other hand, has three years remaining on his deal and is owed over $46 million for the 2025-26 season alone.”

Kessler is demanding an extension in the mid to high range, and Bailey will also be extension eligible in the coming years. Having all these, as well as Markkanen, will pull them into cap restrictions.

Absorbing Markkanen’s contract requires confidence in his health and fit, but the Lakers may be open to it, as they will also get a promising young player in Williams, who is a 6-foot-8 wing with upside.

How Markkanen Can Make an Impact Alongside Luka Doncic

Depending on whether James utilizes his unrestricted free agent status and moves elsewhere, the Lakers could well have a contention-worthy lineup with Markennen included.

A starting team consisting of Doncic, James, Reaves, and Markkanen will be a massive upgrade to what the Lakers had this season. They

The front office can now turn attention to another star, seeing how the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is finally over. The Lakers had been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar before a deal was agreed with the Miami Heat.

Markkanen provides a good alternative and a cheaper one at that in terms of giving up considerable future draft assets.

“Markkanen isn’t a two-time MVP, but offers All-Star-caliber scoring production from the wing on efficient shooting splits, and doesn’t need the ball in his hands to create,” Hutton added. “He’s a willing rebounder and could serve as a long-term pairing alongside Doncic.”

The Lakers would have just solved that interior problem with Markkanen, as well as gained a consistent scorer as well. Markkanen started the 2025-26 season in All-Star form before dealing with injuries that limited him to just 42 games. He averaged a career-high 26.7 points as well as 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.