Draymond Green Brutally Insults Bronny James’ Critics

Outspoken Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had some bold comments for those who still question Bronny James. Green uses his weekly podcast to discuss most NBA related topics and felt it was time to give his opinion about the media members who criticize Bronny and his father.

Draymond said the following and called out nepotism in other areas of the NBA:

“So, I thought it was ridiculous when people said that about Bronny. I thought it was ridiculous. People tried to make it out as if LeBron James did him a disservice. Like, when has anyone in the NBA ever done anyone a disservice that you got to the NBA? So, I thought all of that stuff was blasphemous. If you can help your child, sign me up. Not that having five kids makes me more of a father than the next man. But sign me up, man. Like, no-brainer. You look at NBA front offices, you look at NBA ownership groups, and you got a lot of kids. And I say kids, as far as the children of owners running teams… They didn’t start off in the video room. They didn’t start off as a scout.”

Green took the quote in a few different directions, including calling out those who criticize LeBron for helping Bronny out. One major point made was Green claiming that NBA front offices and owners get their children hired too. Bronny did have to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers and barely gets playing time to see minimal payoff so far

Why Draymond Green Supports Bronny James

Green has been known for brutal trash talk in his playing career and would likely verbally destroy any second-generation player in Bronny’s situation. However, a close relationship with LeBron after joining Rich Paul’s Klutch Agency changed that.

Draymond has become a close friend to LeBron after years of intense rivalry games in the four consecutive Golden State vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals series. It has become a running joke that Green loves James more than his own teammates.

The podcast often sees Draymond praising LeBron, and many younger fans accuse him of “glazing” the iconic figure. Green and Stephen Curry were the main names recruiting LeBron on behalf of Golden State this summer, but he declined them in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bronny James Must Prove Himself This Season

More pressure is on Bronny entering this third season with the Lakers. LeBron no longer being on the roster drastically changes his comfort level and sees Bronny having to battle with names like Collin Sexton and Jaden Hardy for bench minutes.

The Lakers have no incentive to keep Bronny anymore since appeasing LeBron no longer matters to them. Bronny must impress head coach JJ Redick in practice to get playing time and prove he belongs in the NBA.

A bad start or lack of playing time could result in Bronny getting waived. Many teams have given up on talents better than Bronny in a faster time. The Lakers will likely either fully believe in Bronny as a backup or be ready to part ways by the end of this season at latest.