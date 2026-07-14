Lakers Legend Calls Out LeBron James & Rich Paul’s “Antics”

One former Los Angeles Lakers legend believes the team is better off after losing LeBron James to free agency. Respected 1980s Lakers star Byron Scott went out of his way to throw shade at James and his agent Rich Paul over how they’ve handled free agency. The claims of Scott were that other the “antics” from LeBron and Paul rubbed opposing teams the wrong way.

Scott dropped the following quote about LeBron during his recent podcast:

“10 years ago, every team was calling to get LeBron James on their team. That was 10 years ago. Now, Rich Paul and company, they’re making all the calls to see who’s interested in having LeBron on their team. The teams are also saying, ‘All right, we’re going to take him for one year, maybe two, and do we want to take all the other shit that goes along with it. All the other antics. Rich Paul and all those guys, and all the other stuff that goes along with it. Bronny James. Do you have to get Bronny James out of his Laker deal? So, there’s a lot of layers to it when you’re talking about bringing LeBron along.”

The quote is a bit misleading since LeBron’s older age is the main reason that fewer teams have more of a realistic chance today. While Paul and James do use their leverage within the NBA, it doesn’t distract from teams wanting a great player on their roster.

Why Byron Scott’s Quote Doesn’t Make Sense

One of the biggest flaws of Scott’s quote revolves around the claim of lack of interest in James this offseason. Reports indicate that LeBron had interest from almost all teams once it became clear he was leaving the Lakers ahead of free agency.

However, one noteworthy factor here is that James only seriously looks at a few teams as having a chance to sign him for next season. Lackluster teams or those with flawed rosters not truly in title contention realized that LeBron would not have signed with them to stop chasing the free agent.

Interested teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors are still giving their all to have a chance at the superstar. If Scott was indeed accurate about James and Paul, these teams would not spend weeks in the LeBron chase.

What LeBron Did To Upset Byron Scott

LeBron has used his leverage within the NBA for years to get friends signed contracts, have associates work within the organizations, and make other moves to appease him. Scott and other veterans from past errors dislike that level of influence by a player.

The topic of the Lakers drafting Bronny James to appease LeBron was the main example he used by Scott to back up his point. Scott questioned if opposing teams will have to now trade for Bronny to sign LeBron as a package deal.

Paul and James never shy away from using said influence and power to impact teams that LeBron plays for. Scott decided to use his recent podcast to criticize that and imply the Lakers are better off after losing James.