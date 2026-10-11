Former Los Angeles Lakers Champion Makes European Debut at Age 40

Former NBA player Dwight Howard is still active at the age of 40. He made his European debut for Black Fortress Tbilisi in Georgia on Friday.

According to BasketNews, Howard played 17 minutes and recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. He went 5-for-8 from the field in a very solid first game for his new club.

However, Black Fortress Tbilisi lost to BC Iverioni 75-70. Howard’s team dropped to 0-2 to start the 2026-27 season.

Howard first announced his European journey last month.

“Georgia, here I come! I don’t mean my hometown of Atlanta. Just wait for October, when we’ll set the court on fire with Black Fortress,” Howard wrote on social media.

The Hall of Famer last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his third stint with the purple and gold franchise, but it was a tumultuous campaign.

The Lakers finished 11th in the West and failed to make the postseason. Russell Westbrook didn’t fit with the roster, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to miss 68 games.

In his final NBA season, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.

Howard Reacts to European Debut

In a post on Instagram, Dwight Howard shared a message to his fans following his debut for Black Fortress Tbilisi.

“Thank you everyone who came to the game today 🙏🏾 I really appreciate all the love and hospitality I’ve been experiencing here in Georgia🇬🇪 ❤️ You all are making me feel like I’m at home back in the other Georgia 😭 & to all my @black_fortress_tbilisi family just know we will be back stronger next week❗️#tbilisi🇬🇪 #tbilisilovesyou,” Howard wrote.

After his final season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard went on to play overseas.

Howard has spent time in Taiwan, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Mongolia. He announced his retirement in March, but he decided to continue his basketball journey a few months later.

It will be interesting to see if Howard will play in more European countries once his stint in Georgia is over.

Howard’s NBA Career

After a storied career at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Dwight Howard entered the 2004 NBA draft out of high school. Howard was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic.

In eight seasons with the Magic, Howard turned into one of the most dominant centers the game has ever seen. He was a six-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA First Team and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Howard led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, but they came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Due to a nagging back injury, Howard turned into a journeyman in the second half of his NBA career. He went on to play for the Lakers three times, the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Howard won a title with the Lakers in 2020. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.