Popular ESPN NBA Personality Predicts Huge Lakers Decline

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a tough road ahead of them next season in the loaded Western Conference. Luka Doncic remains one of the premiere NBA superstars, but the rest of the roster has been judged for polarizing offseason moves. Losing LeBron James and five other rotation players from last season led to Walker Kessler emerging as the biggest name joining the roster.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews casually referenced that the Lakers as a team that could fall into play in territory after the changes, via NBA Today:

“I see both of these teams as having actually fairly similar paths. They’re both going to be fighting to be sort of in that top six, maybe in danger of falling out of that top six in the league.”

Andrews made a comment that plays into how a large percentage of the NBA world feels. Re-signing Austin Reaves and adding a new franchise center are positive signs for the team’s future, but the overall roster lacks compared to top threats.

The Lakers have put themselves under more pressure after losing LeBron and other beloved talents like Rui Hachimura. Time will tell if the new additions can make their mark, but nothing is given when looking at all the West teams with high hopes next season.

Why Play In Would Be A Disaster For Lakers

Last season saw the Lakers emerging as a top four seed in the Western Conference, and they could have easily been third if not for Doncic and Reaves getting hurt. Falling all the way down to seventh or lower would represent failure from General Manager Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers would show tangible proof that the controversial offseason made them a worse overall team. Names like Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Quentin Grimes are needed to deliver strong results for any chance of proving Andrews and other critics wrong.

Another factor is watching LeBron’s new team as the Philadelphia 76ers look to contend for an NBA Championship. The Lakers will be criticized for losing James if the 76ers have a great season and Los Angeles can’t get past the play-in seeding. Doncic will have a lot of pressure to thrive with the new roster built around him.

Western Conference Power Rankings Hurt Lakers

A simple glance at the conference shows why Andrews and others feel that the Lakers could drop outside of the top six. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder both remain the strongest favorites to win the NBA Championship.

Other West teams like the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves have higher upsides with rosters that look better on paper. The Houston Rockets have a deeper roster with an upside to potentially contend for a title if everyone contributes.

Lakers fans should also be wary of the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns for adding to their already impressive roster. Four teams are clearly above the Lakers with a handful of others on the same tier or with more things working to their advantage. Luka must have an MVP caliber season, and the new names must step up for a playoff spot.