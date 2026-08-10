Lakers Get Concerning Verdict on New-Look Roster from NBA Champion

Former NBA champion Channing Frye has raised concerns regarding Rob Pelinka’s roster construction, questioning whether the Lakers‘ nine new additions are the right fit alongside Luka Doncic.

On the latest episode of the “Road Trippin Show,” the retired player predicted that the Lakers would be a fringe playoff team at best.

“Make a playoff run? No, they can make the playoffs. I don’t like the way that the team is built at all,” Frye declared, via Fadeaway World.

“And maybe something happens, but no, they’re going to lose to a team like Denver, Minnesota, OKC, Houston; I even got Phoenix right there. Utah. I mean, do I even have to say, San Antonio?”

Lakers Roster Red Flags

Entering the offseason, the Lakers were expected to model their new-look roster after the 2024 Dallas Mavericks team that Luka Doncic led to the NBA Finals. However, Frye believes Los Angeles failed to replicate that mold, noting that the team lacks athletic, defensive-minded wing defenders and rim-running big men like the ’24 Mavs.

“If this was trying to make what they had in Dallas, I think they need to re-look at what they had in Dallas,” Frye stressed.

“Like an athlete at center, a prime athlete at forward, a prime athlete defender at three, a prime athlete shooter at two, and then him. He needs to be surrounded by defensive athletes, guys that can get out and play, make their own plays.”

Further to Frye’s point, the ’24 Mavs had versatile 3&D wings like P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. in the starting unit, who covered for the defensive lapses of Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The new-look Lakers roster doesn’t really have a player to perform the Washington role, barring maybe the offensively-limited Matisse Thybulle.

“This team feels very ploppy, and very half-court sets team,” added Frye.

Luka Doncic Prefers Slow-Paced Team?

Frye reckons that Doncic, who reportedly signed off on all the new Lakers additions, might prefer playing at a slower pace rather than a high-tempo brand of basketball.

“This doesn’t seem like a team that’s going to get out and just run, but maybe that’s not what Luka wants to do anymore,” Frye said.

“I felt like the other team definitely wanted to get out, run, be athletic, and then when things got down at halfcourt, they would just go to Luka. Where this team seems likethey want to live in the half-court.”

Doncic recently said he’s “very excited” to play with the new-look Lakers.

“I think we have a really good team,” he said. “I’m very excited to start a new season. Obviously, the last season didn’t end how we wanted, so I’m very excited for a new one.”

The Lakers added Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Kevon Looney and Jaden Hardy this summer. They also acquired the draft rights to Cameron Carr. The nine new pieces will join Doncic, Austin Reaves, Bronny James and the rest of the returning Lakers.