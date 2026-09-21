Former Lakers Guard Makes Major Decision on Next NBA Team

Gabe Vincent’s search for his next NBA team will not take him to New York — at least not under the uncertain terms the Knicks could offer.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard had an opportunity to sign with the Knicks and join their crowded training camp competition, but he elected to wait for a “more sure-fire opportunity,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported in The Stein Line.

New York instead signed Bruce Brown, John Konchar, Ochai Agbaji, James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks to Exhibit 9 contracts. The five veterans are competing for what is expected to be one available opening-night roster spot unless the Knicks first complete a salary-clearing move.

Vincent, apparently, wants something more concrete than another audition.

That was not what the Lakers envisioned when they signed him to a three-year, $33 million contract in July 2023. Vincent had just helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals, enhancing his reputation as a rugged defender and timely postseason shot-maker.

The Lakers believed they were adding a playoff-tested guard entering his prime. Instead, Vincent’s tenure in Los Angeles never escaped a difficult beginning.

Injuries Derailed Gabe Vincent’s Lakers Tenure

Vincent developed swelling in his left knee shortly after joining the Lakers. Rest and rehabilitation did not solve the problem, leading to arthroscopic surgery in December 2023.

He appeared in only 11 regular-season games during his first year in Los Angeles. By the time he returned, the Lakers were preparing for the postseason, leaving him little opportunity to establish rhythm or chemistry in a rotation that already included D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

Vincent became more available in his second season and supplied defensive pressure off the bench. His offense, however, never consistently resembled what the Lakers saw during Miami’s 2023 playoff run.

The Lakers needed dependable shooting and secondary playmaking around Luka Doncic. Vincent’s role became increasingly difficult to justify as his production dipped and additional injuries interrupted his final season in Los Angeles.

He averaged 4.8 points and 1.3 assists over 29 games in 2025-26 before the Lakers traded him and a future second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard in February.

Kennard was shooting an NBA-best 49.7% from 3-point range at the time, making the trade a straightforward exchange of Vincent’s expiring contract for a specialist who addressed an immediate weakness.

Vincent Can Afford to Be Selective — for Now

Vincent’s Lakers experience helps explain why he may be reluctant to enter another unsettled situation.

A non-guaranteed camp contract offers access to a roster, but no protection once teams begin making final cuts. After injuries and shifting rotations limited his ability to rebuild his value in Los Angeles, Vincent needs playing time as much as he needs a contract.

A return to Miami remains possible. Vincent would welcome a reunion, although the Heat have not made an offer, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported.

Miami could provide familiarity with Erik Spoelstra’s system, but not necessarily the firm opportunity Vincent is seeking.

For now, the former Lakers guard remains one of the most recognizable free agents available. His decision to bypass New York suggests he is willing to remain patient — and that his next destination will be determined by role, not merely an invitation.