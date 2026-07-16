Gary Payton Compares Austin Reaves To 1990s NBA Legend

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that Austin Reaves will be able to be a top player for an NBA championship roster. A huge contract extension saw the Lakers committing to Reaves as one of the top two players on the team alongside Luka Doncic. However, there are questions about whether Reaves’ defense and size will prevent him from being a title worthy player. One noteworthy legend from the 1990s went out of his way to praise Reaves with an incredible comparison.

Legendary point guard Gary Payton claimed that he sees similar traits to Scottie Pippen in Reaves:

“I don’t know, a lot of these guys are, they’re just some players that that’s going to fill in again. Same thing with the Chicago Bulls (back in the 90s), you’re building around Luka, that’s what you’re building around. Reaves is going to be your Scottie Pippen, so it’s just like with us, with Seattle, it’s me and Shawn Kemp, it’s Luka and Reaves. They’re building around their guys, and they’re trying to put people around these dudes that are going to do their job, get a rebound, make a big-time shot, and then let these guys be Batman and Robin.”

Payton stated that Reaves can be a good “Robin” to Doncic’s “Batman” as the two franchise players. Another comparison saw Payton naming himself and Shawn as holding the similar dynamic as a powerful NBA duo.

Austin Reaves Must Prove Contract Worth

The loss of LeBron James and a handful of players saw the Lakers going all in on Reaves and other new additions. Reaves was paid enough money to be considered the co-star behind Doncic.

A bad season could see fans and media turning against Reaves if he fails to progress into this role. Payton’s comparison wasn’t done to say that Pippen and Reaves do similar things or are equal talents since they are drastically different players.

However, the comparison showed that Reaves must figure out what Doncic needs from him to lead the team with him. Pippen became a legendary NBA figure due to contributing consistently behind Michael Jordan. The Lakers need at least two stars to lead the rest of the roster to title contention.

Why Gary Payton’s Comment Matters For Austin Reaves

Payton’s comment was about the quality of players needed from a second star. The 1990s era featured the NBA starting the trend of franchises building around two foundation pieces nearing star power.

Reaves must step up in the way that talents like OG Anunoby, Jalen Willams and Jamal Murray have in recent years for NBA Championship runs. Every era sees the face of the franchise needing at least one of their co-stars to step up on the court and via leadership.

The Lakers upped the ante of paying Reaves to put their faith in him talking that step forward as the number two star. All the pressure is falling on Reaves to move up the ladder of NBA success or this experiment could fail. Payton and other former greats believing in Reaves is a good sign for his future.