Lakers Land Giannis Antetokounmpo for Insane Package in Trade Proposal

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors have run rampant over the past few weeks after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs again. However, while the rumors are prevalent, Antetokounmpo has yet to request a trade.

Despite that, some have suggested that he could be moved, and if he is, many want the Los Angeles Lakers to give him a look. If the Lakers trade for him, it’d likely be a scenario where Antetokounmpo asks to play in Los Angeles. If not, there isn’t much of a reason for the Bucks to move on from him in a deal where they wouldn’t get the best package.

The Trade Idea

In a proposed trade idea from Coby Faria of The Sporting News, he had the Los Angeles Lakers adding him for a slew of picks and players. His trade would include Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, a 2026 first-round pick swap, a 2028 first-round pick swap, a 2029 first-round unprotected pick, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

“If Antetokounmpo ended up with the Lakers, it would create one of the most talented trios in NBA history between he and Luka Doncic. It would also likely help entice LeBron James to not consider retirement and return for at least one final season.

“On the other side, while maybe other packages of higher-thought-of players would present themselves for the Bucks, the club could opt to decided to center their future on picks over the next number of years and with James likely set to retire in the next season or two, Antetokounmpo not getting any younger, and if the trade doesn’t bring the Lakers their 18th banner, Doncic could find himself disgruntled and ready to leave when he has to decide his $45.9 million player option, next summer,” he wrote.

Could the Bucks Get a Better Return Elsewhere?

The Milwaukee Bucks would likely get a better deal than what the Los Angeles Lakers could offer, despite how many picks are being moved in that deal. A swap doesn’t do much for the Bucks when they likely would be significantly worse than the Lakers with Antetokounmpo off of the roster.

And according to a recent report, the Bucks aren’t worried about what Antetokounmpo might feel if he gets dealt. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bucks are looking to gut every team they can if they trade Antetokounmpo.

They can’t worry about him being upset about where he ends up, as Jon Horst, the Bucks GM, is focused on doing what’s right for Milwaukee.

“Like, they want every scenario to gut the other team. And Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you,” Sam Amick of The Athletic said on the Ringer NBA podcast. “He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis—he’s trying to do right by the Bucks.

“And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation, then maybe that’s where he looks at the room and says, ‘All right, let me stay put.’”