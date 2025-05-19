Lakers Trade Pitch Moves Austin Reaves, Lands Heat Star, Warriors Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers will have some difficult decisions to make during the offseason, mainly with Austin Reaves. Rumors suggest the Lakers might trade Reaves for a big player, but insiders say they won’t move on from him unless they get an offer they can’t refuse.



According to a report from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are only open to a trade possibility involving Reaves if they get back a starting-caliber center.

“The team has shown no interest in using Reaves in a trade that nets them anything less than a top-tier big, and there aren’t any of those available, with the two most common names linked to them in the earliest stages of the offseason — Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and Dallas’ Daniel Gafford,” Woike reported.

What Could Lakers Receive for Austin Reaves?

The Los Angeles Lakers could get creative in trading Reaves by adding other assets to the deal.

In a proposed rate idea from Fadeaway World, the Lakers would add two key players. The Proposal would add Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware, and move Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, and picks.

“By parting with Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith (in a sign-and-trade), two players who we predicted could leave the team this summer, the Lakers can make a strategic move to enhance their championship aspirations. Reaves was the third option this season, but if the player rejects the expected offer from the Lakers to seek at least $200 million, he could be traded this summer.

“Following a disappointing first-round playoff exit despite a 50–32 regular-season record, the Lakers are poised to retool their roster around stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Acquiring Andrew Wiggins and Kel’el Ware addresses critical needs,” they wrote.

Would Andrew Wiggins Fit Into Lakers Squad?

This would be the type of deal that makes perfect sense for the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only would they get back a young center in Ware, but Wiggins has proven to be an excellent player on a contending team.

He struggled with the Miami Heat during the 2025 campaign after being traded in the Jimmy Butler deal, but he usually plays much better than he showed in a Heat jersey. Even then, while he wasn’t excellent at times, Wiggins still averaged 19 points and shot 45.8% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

The issue in this deal isn’t giving up Reaves, but the Heat giving up Ware. Ware, who had an excellent rookie season, looks to be somebody Miami can lean on in the near future.

The Lakers would love to add a young center with his upside, but it remains uncertain if the Heat would even trade him for Reaves.

Only 21 years old, the North Little Rock, Arkansas, 7-footer averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and showed that he has the ability to shoot from three-point range, attempting nearly two per game and hitting at an above 30% clip.

For a rookie center, that isn’t too bad. Factor that in with his ability to finish at the rim, and the Lakers would love to add them.