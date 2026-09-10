Former Boston Celtics Big Man Makes Wild JJ Redick Statement

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering their third season under head coach JJ Redick.

Redick has guided the Lakers to back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two years. They reached the Western Conference semifinals last season despite not having Luka Doncic for the entire playoffs because of injury.

The former NBA player has already compiled a record of 103-61, with two straight 50-win seasons.

Ex-Boston Celtics Big Man’s Wild JJ Redick Comments

In appearance on the TPU podcast, former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis had a candid conversation about his career, personal life and the league.

Davis tackled JJ Redick’s coaching career, wildly describing his former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers teammate as an “a**hole.” Big Baby did clarify that he was cool with Redick and praised his work ethic.

“Motherf*cker was an a**hole, you know what I mean?” Davis said, via HoopsHype. “Like JJ was an a**hole, like he was a a**hole type of guy, you know? I didn’t know how cool he was until I played with him in Orlando. I got a chance to meet JJ and how he was straightforward. Come in, work, get up out of here.”

“He’ll conversate, talk a little bit, but JJ was straight business,” the one-time NBA champ added. “I can see that part of the game of why he got hired (as coach) cause he’s a technician as far as his routine and what he does and how he works out, what he eats.”

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Davis also revealed meeting Redick during their AAU days. They were even teammates for Team USA as teenagers.

Big Baby added that he liked how Redick evolved as a person and used his knowledge of the game to develop into a good coach.

3-Time Champ on JJ Redick and the Lakers

Speaking to ESPN LA, three-time NBA champion Danny Green discussed the expectations for JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Green is a firm believer of Redick and the Lakers as long as they stay healthy.

“He figured it out, they figured it out,” Green said, via Lakers Nation. “He’s only gotten better, so that’s part of the reason why I think this group is going to be a good regular season team. And they’ll probably surprise some people throughout the year. We’ll see where it lands, health-wise, if they have the depth, if in the playoffs who they match up with, can they make a decent run?”

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The Lakers made a lot of changes to their roster, adding 10 new players and moving on from LeBron James.

Redick will have his hands full in trying to build chemistry, starting at training camp on September 29.

The Lakers begin the preseason on October 5 against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.