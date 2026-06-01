Lakers Tipped to “Shake Up” Center Rotation With 7-Foot Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a period that could shape the franchise for years to come.

Armed with the potential for league-leading salary cap flexibility and several key contracts approaching expiration, including those of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers have no shortage of important decisions ahead.

Before free agency and the trade market fully take center stage, however, Los Angeles must first navigate the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24.

Lakers Could Find Frontcourt Answer in Nba Draft

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha recently suggested that Los Angeles should prioritize adding new talent to the roster, particularly at center and on the wing.

The NBA Draft could provide an opportunity to address both needs with cost-controlled talent, and several prospects projected in the Lakers’ range appear capable of filling those roles.

Los Angeles currently owns the No. 25 overall pick.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley projected the Lakers selecting North Carolina center Henri Veesaar near the end of the first round.

Across 31 games this season, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.8% from the field and an impressive 42.6% from three-point range on 3.0 attempts per game.

“The Lakers would love to shake-up their center mix this summer, and the draft might allow it if Veesaar makes it this far,” Buckley wrote.

“It’s possible he won’t. He’s a 7-footer who’s always looking to drop the hammer around the basket, and he just shot a career 42.6 percent from three. He’s also a smart, simple passer and a pretty nimble defender for his size.”

Veesaar enjoyed a breakout campaign during his first season at North Carolina after transferring from Arizona.

His blend of size, mobility, and perimeter shooting has quickly elevated his draft stock and made him one of the more intriguing center prospects in the class.

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Henri Veesaar Continues to Build First-Round Momentum

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo ranked Veesaar No. 28 on his latest big board, further reinforcing the belief that he could be available when the Lakers are on the clock.

In his most recent post-combine mock draft, Woo also projected the North Carolina big man to Los Angeles.

“Coming off a productive season, he has built solid first-round momentum, measuring as one of the tallest players at the combine,” Woo wrote. “He projects as a functional rotation big man with a more tangible floor-spacing profile than the other centers in the class.”

“The Lakers lack wing defenders and also need help at center, something they could address with this pick, depending on which players fall here. Veesaar could figure into their rotation next season.”

The 22-year-old measured with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and an impressive 9-foot-3 standing reach, traits that only add to his appeal as a modern NBA center.

With the Lakers having lacked consistent size, rim protection, and physicality in the frontcourt for several seasons, Veesaar stands out as a natural positional fit.

He projects as a player capable of contributing early in his career while still offering meaningful long-term upside as a late first-round selection.

Veesaar is not the only prospect linked to Los Angeles receiving strong draft buzz.

St. John’s standout Zuby Ejiofor, who reportedly features on the Lakers’ pre-draft workout list, ranks No. 29 on ESPN’s latest big board.

UConn forward Alex Karaban follows closely behind at No. 30, while Cincinnati forward Baba Miller sits at No. 36. Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile, another prospect who has generated interest among Lakers fans, checks in at No. 40.